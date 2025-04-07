  • Home Home

Shopper stunned after reading tags on luxury items at Goodwill: 'You were blessed by the thrift gods'

"They're so timelessly beautiful."

by Alyssa Ochs
"They're so timelessly beautiful."

Photo Credit: TikTok

Recently, social media has been flooded with impressive thrift store hauls of high-end kitchen and dining items. Finding a vintage mug or unique plate you love at Goodwill is pretty common. But it's far rarer to discover an entire luxury collection scattered among the thrift store shelves. 

In a viral TikTok video, thrift store enthusiast Abby Enslow (@abbyenslow) shared her epic journey of thrifting an entire Lenox bone china collection. 

@abbyenslow

Im shaking

♬ At Last - Etta James

Abby first saw the collection's teapot priced at $2.99 but suspected that matching dishware might be just around the corner. By the way, that teapot retails on eBay for about $240. 

Then, the creator discovered the entire plate set of large and small matching plates. On another Goodwill shelf, Abby found all the teacups to match the teapot and plates.

The bill was just $24.71 for the entire stunning dishware collection. 

"Let's get them home ASAP," Abby wrote in the video's caption. "How gorgeous." 

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

In her video, Abby shared screenshots of the Lenox retail prices for these pieces brand-new. She saved well over $800 by shopping at Goodwill and giving pre-owned dishware a second chance at life. 

Thrifting for dishware and other kitchen items is one of the best ways to save money while stocking your home with unique essentials. Other savvy thrifters have saved substantially on Denby dish collections, which often have prices well into the thousands of dollars

In addition to scoring luxury brands like Lenox and Denby, some lucky shoppers have actually found cold, hard cash in their secondhand purchases. 

As an added bonus, your fun and budget-friendly thrifting hobby will keep perfectly good items out of overcrowded landfills, where they'd otherwise be left to slowly break down and contribute to environmental pollution. 

What's your primary motivation in shopping at thrift stores?

Cheaper clothes 🤑

Trendier items 😎

Reduced environmental impact 🌎

I don't thrift 🚫

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Abby's TikTok followers loved watching her thrifting journey and shared their admiration in the comments. 

"They're so timelessly beautiful, OMG," one TikTok user wrote. 

"You were blessed by the thrift gods," another TikToker commented. 

Someone else shared, "THIS is why I love thrifting/antiquing." 

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"The grid is getting less and less reliable."
Business

This startup is revolutionizing home backup power with an automatic, effortless system: 'We're the Goldilocks'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x