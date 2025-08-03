Shopper thrilled after finding quality furniture with unbelievable price tag at secondhand store: 'Haul of the week'

  • Home Home

by Rachel Beyer
Photo Credit: iStock

Beacon Hill furniture is known for its traditional craftsmanship and high-quality materials that are often made from solid wood and sold at a premium price when new. So it was an exciting day when a thrifting Redditor shared a secondhand find from the brand that they picked up for just $60. In the post titled "Haul of the week!!", the shopper wrote, "Scored the beauty for $60 bucks," along with a photo of the piece and its original receipt. The post received more than 900 upvotes with fellow thrifting redditors admiring the find in the comments. 

The photo featured a Beacon Hill highboy dresser with a classic design and in great condition. While its exact original retail price is no longer available, similar pieces now resell for anywhere between $500 and over $5,000, making the $60 price tag even more shocking. Today's fast furniture rarely matches this quality at an affordable price point. 

Photo Credit: Reddit
Photo Credit: Reddit

Thrift stores have become a go-to place for shoppers hoping to find quality home goods without breaking the bank. Secondhand finds can range from rare and surprisingly valuable to practical and convenient. Some shoppers even resell pieces for profit, especially when they recognize brands or construction techniques that are no longer common in newly produced items. 

Furniture made decades ago was often built using solid hardwood, dovetail joints, and hand-applied finishes which are features that are often sacrificed today due to production costs. That's why vintage shoppers turn to thrift stores knowing they will get better durability and style for less money. As noted in The Cool Down's guide to thrifting, "Replacing half of your new purchases with secondhand gems (for a third of the price) could save you almost $100 a year."

Besides saving money, thrifting helps to reduce waste by keeping durable goods like furniture out of landfills. It's a small shift in shopping habits that provides big benefits, and for many people, it's also the easiest way to shop more sustainability without sacrificing classic high-quality. 

According to a 2023 article in Architectural Digest, citing the EPA, Americans throw out over 12 millions tons of furniture annually. The report also notes that over 80% of that furniture waste ends up in landfills.

Commenters were enthusiastic about the find in the thread:

"I love it!!! I wouldn't have been able to walk away either," one user wrote

"Lucky Lucky!!! I love it and have been looking for something similar," another added.

A third commenter was definitely excited, "FOAMING AT THE MOUTH," they wrote.

