Shopper thrilled after discovering luxury item with incredible price tag at Goodwill: 'Good score'

A rare treasure was found at Goodwill, and the thrifter posted the find on a Reddit forum dedicated to secondhand shopping.

"I dream of finding [this]," one Redditor commented.

The thrifter found a sweater from The Row, a luxury fashion brand known for its famous co-founders, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen. The brand is known for its minimalist, timeless design and high-quality materials. Even the original poster who posted the find was a bit skeptical — almost trying to find fault in the details — but most signs lead to it being legit.

The cashmere sweater retails at $1,750.00, so the $4.99 Goodwill price was definitely a steal.

Some Redditors were a bit skeptical, while others expressed excitement over the thrill of the find.

Thrifting has become a popular trend. Generations of new shoppers are flocking to thrift stores for the thrill of the hunt, hoping to find diamonds in the rough. These shoppers are also keenly aware of the positive environmental impact that thrifting can have.

Secondhand shopping is not only a great way to score rare treasures at a discounted price, but it is also an easy way to help the environment. By shopping in thrift stores, you are helping to recycle, reuse, and repurpose products that might otherwise end up in landfills.

Thrifting also reduces demand, which, in turn, saves resources used in the production process of goods, which also reduces pollution produced by manufacturing new items.

The clothing industry, in particular, is a huge contributor to pollution and waste that ends up in landfills. There is no shortage of clothing in thrift stores, so shopping secondhand is not taking resources away from people who need them — a prominent theory. It simply means that you are rescuing an item that may have otherwise ended up in a landfill, giving it new life.

One commenter summed up the find as one of their favorite kind: "Very high end brands that are also kind of niche, so that thrift stores don't know they should mark them up. A true hidden gem."

"Good score!" said another.

One thrifter summed up the high points of the find in the face of skeptics, sharing, "I'll drop $4.99 on cashmere any day. With how much plastic clothing we're all wearing and producing, natural fiber pieces are pure luxury and hard to come by for such a low price. So I'll take it!"

