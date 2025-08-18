Thrifty shopper stunned after discovering valuable items tucked away with standard decor: 'Today was my lucky day'

The best part about secondhand shopping is that it rewards those with a keen eye for style.

Many shoppers passed over these red candlesticks, but one smart shopper recognized them as a rare vintage item.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

"[Two mid-century modern] lucite candles in a box of standard candles for $3.99! Almost passed them by," said the lucky shopper. "Good finds are getting hard to find, today was my lucky day."

Lucite candlesticks were permanent, decorative candlesticks manufactured in the 1960s and are considered a gem of mid-century modern design; similar candles are priced on other resellers for $125.

This thrifting score is a good reminder of the major scores available — whether you're in the market for a birthday or wedding gift, a new set of clothes, vintage furniture, or some new bling, thrifting delivers.

Donating to and buying from thrift stores seems like a small action, but it can help reduce the estimated 11.3 million tons of textile waste alone that goes into U.S. landfills every year, per Earth.org.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Reducing the amount of waste that sits in landfills helps to prevent microplastics from leaching into the soil. It also reduces global warming, a pattern that exacerbates destructive weather patterns such as floods and droughts. Small actions make a big difference.

"Awesome! I spent years looking for the candlesticks once I had the holders," said a fellow thrifter.

"Those are valuable? Dang," said another.

You may not expect to find rare, vintage items at thrift shops, but it's more common than you think. Many priceless donations are unwittingly dropped off. Save money today by visiting your local thrift shop.

"That's such a cool find," said another comment. "What are the odds of that in an odds and ends bag?"

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.