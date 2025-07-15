Shopper thrilled after discovering luxury item with $20 price tag at estate sale: 'Somebody pinch me'

"Happy for you and praying I get the same luck soon."

A thrifty shopper at an estate sale scored the luxury find of a lifetime in a small but valuable high-end purse.

In the r/handbags subreddit, the OP shared a photo of their newly acquired Louis Vuitton bag, which they picked up for a mere $20.

"I found it at an estate sale in near perfect condition and literally ran with it to pay lol," they wrote. "I got it authenticated as soon as I got it home and learned it's (almost) as old as me! Somebody pinch me!!!"

Further down in the comments, the OP explained that the bag is known as "The Recital" and was made in the early 2000s in limited quantities. It is just 5.5 by eight by two inches. On the Real Real, where people can buy and sell luxury fashion goods, the same bag is going for $1,345.

Thrifting and shopping secondhand are great ways to find these kinds of high-end items for a small fraction of their original price. People have found similarly fancy items like a nine-carat gold ring with 22-carat horseshoe accent in a grab bag at a store, while another found a highly coveted silk Hermès Carré scarf for a few euros. Others have found practical items like expensive Le Creuset cookware and furniture.

These kinds of discoveries are not always guaranteed, but the odds increase the more you give thrifting a chance. Apart from saving money (at least $100 a year on average), there are other benefits, like keeping perfectly good items out of landfills and giving them new life. You're also cutting down on resources needed to make new items, further reducing reliance on things like dirty fuels and plastic, which contribute to the ongoing production of planet-warming gases.

Redditors in the comments were simultaneously happy and more than a little jealous of the stellar find.

"Lord I have seen what you have done for others and I want that for me," one person teased.

Another added, "Oh my god she's beautiful. Happy for you and praying I get the same luck soon."

