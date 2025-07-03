  • Home Home

Shopper stunned to find incredibly valuable item hidden in 'random' jar at thrift store: 'Good find'

by Mandela Namaste
In case you're ever wondering if you should go thrift shopping, do it. A recent Reddit post is a reminder that even in a store designed to showcase hidden treasures, you might find something beyond your wildest dreams. 

Posted on the r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit, a user snapped a photo of a "9k gold ring with 22k horseshoe" that they reportedly found in "a random jewelry jar that cost €10." 

"I had it checked out by a [jeweler] to be sure it's real," the original poster later wrote.

Of course, the odds of a thrift shopper finding a genuine gold ring at a thrift store in what seems like pure, blind luck are extremely low, but this post shows that they are not absolute zero either. Besides, there are so many other reasons to go thrifting

Though thrifting may be popular mostly because it is a definitionally cheap hobby, it has numerous additional benefits, both on an individual and societal level. These range from saving money on everyday necessities to discovering rare and valuable items at steep discounts.

Thrifting also keeps items out of landfills by giving them a second life instead of being thrown in the trash and contributing to an overflowing pollution problem that leads to the warming of our planet. 

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

Presently, thrifting is not just a fun and potentially money-saving hobby; it is almost a moral obligation, given everything from climate concerns to skyrocketing prices as a result of American economic policies.

Fellow Reddit users were a mix of excited and jealous about such a lucky (and potentially lucrative) find.

"It's so cute! Good find, reinforces the idea of horseshoes being lucky!" one Redditor exclaimed.

"Happy for you," another commenter wrote, attaching a GIF of a disappointed baby to jokingly underscore their envy.

"Wear it every time you go thrifting as a good luck charm!" one user encouraged. "That's a lovely idea," the OP responded.

