Shopper stunned after finding 70-year-old dress in pristine condition at their local thrift store: ‘It is in astonishing condition’

What’s the oldest piece of clothing you own? Months, years, maybe even a decade? Well, this Redditor now owns a dress that is around 70 years old, thanks to their lucky thrift store find.

Taking to the social media platform, the user shared their astonishment about the dress and shared a photo of the gorgeous blue garmet, which dates back to the 1950s.

“It is in astonishing condition,” said the lucky shopper. “I thought it was a newer (90s) dress when I picked it up. Must’ve been well kept in a closet its whole life.”

The Lorrie Day dress is a great example of some of the amazing thrift store finds that Redditors have added to the sub r/ThiftStoreHauls.

From vintage dressers to a mid-century modern emerald green futon for free – yes, free – this subreddit has grown increasingly popular for showcasing all the incredible items you can find while shopping in this inexpensive, sustainably-focused way.

In recent years, the rise of fast fashion and overproduction in the textile industry has led to large numbers of apparel going to waste and ending up in landfills. In the U.S. alone, an estimated 11.3 million tons of textile waste end up in landfills on a yearly basis, and under-using clothes or not recycling clothes is a huge contributor to the issue.

According to Earth.org, $500 billion is lost every year because of under-wearing garments, and our throwaway culture means that only 12% of the textiles from our clothes end up being recycled. This is harmful to the environment as the fashion industry uses up large amounts of resources at each step, including production, manufacturing, transport, and distribution of clothing.

Besides the physical materials that make up our clothes, the fashion industry uses water and electricity from burning gas, oil, and coal, which all contribute to the warming of our planet.

Turning towards buying pre-loved items helps to reduce this impact; plus, you never know what you might find — this Redditor certainly wasn’t expecting to score a “Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” dress for $6.

Receiving 1,200 upvotes, the post gained many comments from other users, who congratulated the original poster on their old-fashioned discovery.

“Still darn gorgeous,” said one Redditor. “I wish like crazy there were more dresses like this available!”

