Shopper thrilled after making valuable discovery inside handbag purchased at thrift store: 'Such a score'

by Daniel Gala
Photo Credit: Reddit

A thrifter unexpectedly scored a two-for-one discount after discovering a hidden designer bag stuffed inside another.

Posting to the r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit, the Redditor shared a photo of a black leather Longchamp bag beside a smaller, blue canvas one (and a cute cat).

"Two Longchamp bags for $8," the Redditor titled the post. "The canvas one was folded up inside the leather bag."  

Photo Credit: Reddit

Commenters were quick to congratulate the original poster on their find and to express a bit of envy, too.

"So jealous! said one Redditor. "A Longchamp bag would be my dream find. I looked them up online a while back, and the used ones still sell for like $150. Such a score!"

"This is beautiful!" chimed in another. "Congrats." 

Other Redditors have also shared their lucky thrifting scores. One thrifter posted about how they had nabbed a perfect-condition $1,400 AllSaints bag for just $12.

Another said they had landed a $1,600 coffee table for just $30. 

While OP was lucky to come across a rare find of not one, but two designer handbags at thrift-store prices, it is not unheard of for thrifters to discover valuable items like watches or rings that have been left inside thrifted bags or in the pockets of thrifted clothes. 

The post highlighted the amazing, money-saving deals that can be found at thrift stores every day.

Thrifting is a great way to save money on quality products while also scouring the racks for that once-in-a-lifetime find. Thrift stores sell clothes, furniture, footwear, kitchen items, and practically anything else that can be reused or repurposed.

While buying used goods at the thrift store can save you money, donating your used possessions to the thrift store can keep functional items out of the landfill.

In addition to reducing waste, thrifting lowers demand for new products, which also helps the environment.

