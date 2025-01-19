EV driver triggers debate after eyeing major upgrade: 'Get it ... while there's still a federal rebate'

Time might be of the essence if Trump looks to roll back rebates, although such a move would require an act of Congress.

A plug-in hybrid driver got the full rundown of pluses and minuses after asking the r/electricvehicles subreddit about upgrading to a Level 2 charger.

The Redditor said they own a 2025 Kia Sorento plug-in hybrid that they love. They were satisfied using the included Level 1 charger before they spotted the manual recommended a Level 2 charger "for battery health."

They asked the community: "Anyone know why — and how important it might be?"

Fortunately, they can breathe easy. Multiple users dismissed the battery health concern when using a Level 1 charger. One user wrote "battery health is fine either way," and others added there was "no difference" for the battery.

The question then became whether investing in a higher-speed charger was worth it. For a hybrid driver, the answer has some nuance. How much they planned on driving daily, and how long they expected to drive hybrids or EVs at their current residence were factors the community weighed.

Multiple users touted the advantage of a Level 2 charger beyond just faster charging.

One user asserted: "Level 2 has less losses (which you pay for, too). Given that you will be driving EVs for decades to come: yes, it's worth it."

Another poster clarified "less losses," correctly pointing out that "the higher power you charge with, the more power goes to putting energy into the traction battery vice putting energy into the hotel load of the car, as a percentage."

A Redditor more forcefully encouraged the OP, advising them to "get it now while there's still a federal rebate." That was alluding to President-elect Trump's frequently negative comments about EV incentives. Time might be of the essence if Trump looks to roll back rebates, although such a move would require an act of Congress.

For EV and hybrid drivers looking to fully take advantage of incentives for Level 2 chargers, Rewiring America can connect you with local providers to navigate rebates, find contractors and land the best deal. Electrifying your car comes with a number of advantages like saving money on fuel. It also reduces individual tailpipe pollution going into the air and contributes to the warming of the planet.

The OP edited their post to thank the community and provide an update.

"Upshot seems to be that L1 is fine if I'm not in a hurry, and no need to worry about battery health," they wrote. "It fully charges overnight and that works for me."

