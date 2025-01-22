Drivers in this region can collect $1,500 for a game-changing upgrade — check to see if you qualify

You may want to apply sooner rather than later.

As electric vehicles become increasingly popular in the United States, a utility company in Oregon is offering EV owners in Eugene a $500 home charging rebate.

The Eugene Water & Electric Board said the rebate covers qualifying 240-volt Level 2 charging stations, which charge vehicles up to five times faster than Level 1 chargers, per the Running Electric campaign. The utility recommends installing at least a 30-amp charging station to accommodate faster charging times.

To qualify for the rebate, a driver must submit their application to EWEB no later than 120 days after installing their charger. Applicants must be EWEB customers and provide copies of invoices for charging stations and electrical installation work. That includes permit and inspection documentation for DIY installations, per the utility.

Charging stations that come as a package deal with the purchase of an EV may qualify but only for the installation costs. The utility recommends contacting Eugene's permit office to learn more about specific requirements before installing a home charging station.

Customers are eligible for one rebate per electric account, and the charger must be installed at the resident's home address. If you are an EWEB customer and want to claim your rebate, you can apply on the utility's website.

Charging your EV at home is usually cheaper than using public charging stations, and it's more convenient since you can program your charge to happen while you sleep or lounge around. You can save even more by charging at off-peak hours when electricity is cheaper, reducing strain on the grid and lowering pollution.

Through the Inflation Reduction Act, some consumers may qualify for a tax credit of up to 30% of installation and equipment costs up to $1,000. According to the Department of Energy, qualified fueling equipment must be installed in a census area that includes low-income or nonurban communities to be eligible.

But if you want to take advantage of IRA tax breaks and credits, you may want to apply sooner rather than later. President Donald Trump has announced plans to repeal the IRA, though it would require an act of Congress to make major changes. Still, it's better to claim potentially thousands of dollars in free cash while it's still available.

Upgrading your vehicle, appliances, and home to energy-efficient electric options is a surefire way to help your wallet and the environment. However, navigating tax incentives and rebates can be confusing when there's so much information to sift through. That's where the nonprofit Rewiring America comes in. Its free tools and incentive calculator make it easy to see which discounts you're eligible for, and you can find contractors when you're ready to make home improvements.

