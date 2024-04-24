Shopper blown away after investigating cookware purchased from thrift store: 'Like blindly buying a Ferrari for next to nothing'

Cookware, in particular, is something that can last for years, and buying secondhand is a great way to get quality items.

If you're an avid home cook, you are likely familiar with many high-end cookware brands. One unaware thrifter got incredibly lucky finding a luxury enamel pot.

Le Creuset makes some of the most desired cookware on the market. Coming in over a dozen colors, you are likely to see its expensive Dutch ovens on a wedding registry.

In a post shared to the Le Creuset subreddit, one thrifter shared their enviable find. The post included four photos of the enamel pot, showing the inside and outside and asking if it was a good purchase. There was some wear, but the blue oval vessel looked to be in great shape.

The poster was unfamiliar with the Le Creuset brand, saying, "I've never owned an enameled cast iron piece nor heard of Le Creuset before. Is it in good condition for being pre-owned?"

This type of Dutch oven retails for $290 new. The exact model the poster found seems to be discontinued but can be found on eBay for $180. Finding a pot like this for only $20 is an amazing discount.

In addition to the incredible cost saving, thrifting is also an eco-friendly way to shop. Thrifting can save the average person close to $100 a year and keep around 20 pounds of trash out of landfills.

Cookware, in particular, is something that can last for years, and buying secondhand is a great way to get quality items. Enameled cast iron can chip, but cast iron is a long-lasting product. A well-cared-for cast iron pan can last a lifetime or longer. Plus, cast iron and enamel don't typically have a non-stick coating that is often made from hazardous PFAS.

Thrifting cast iron or stainless steel pots and pans can save you money and help your health, your family's, and the planet's health.

Redditors in the comment section welcomed the original poster to the Le Creuset community: "Welcome to the cult of Le Creuset. Once you check in, you won't want to check out."

One jealous commenter wrote, "Never heard of Le Creuset. That's like blindly buying a Ferrari for next to nothing cos it looked nice. Great find."

