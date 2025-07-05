Lucky yard sale shopper stunned after finding coveted item with $10 price tag: 'That's a beauty'

A savvy shopper found something great at a yard sale and was keen to share the find to the r/thrifting subreddit. It was an incredible steal, and no one can blame them for bragging.

"Scored this for $10," wrote the original poster. "Pretty stoked. Been wanting to get one and this caught my eye driving down my suburb. Great shape inside too."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The poster then shared a few photos of a Le Creuset Dutch oven, which normally retails for over $300.

Le Creuset Dutch ovens go for so much because they're made with premium construction. They're cast-iron cookware with an enamel outside coating, which helps retain and distribute heat evenly while being stick-free.

They come with a lifetime warranty, and the brand has often been regarded as good enough to last generations. The one catch is that if the enamel starts chipping, then you aren't getting the ideal experience.

Other thrifters have been lucky enough to score similar finds, including one Le Creuset Dutch oven that needed a little care, another in nearly mint condition, and another in a beautiful blue color scheme.

You can save money with great finds like this, but you can make money too. The second-hand market is so lucrative and lively that many businesses thrive on finding a second life for used items.

Not only does thrifting sometimes yield hidden gems like Le Creuset cookware, but it also prevents items from going to landfills. Once there, they can leach harmful chemicals into the soil, produce methane as they decompose, or shed microplastics through local waterways.

On top of that, thrifting helps the environment upstream, too. By buying used, new items don't have to go through manufacturing, which has its own slew of ecological costs.

Redditors were absolutely psyched for the original poster's kitchen find.

"Wow that's a beauty," said one community member.

"So lucky!!! What a find. Must post what you make in it tooo!!" said another.

