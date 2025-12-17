Tenant warned after sharing troubling landscaping plan: '0/10 do not recommend'

A novice landscaper received a crash course on the do's and don'ts of landscaping after they sought advice on how to manage their rental.

The Redditor took to r/Landscaping to ask how they should handle their backyard project in Oklahoma City.

Photo Credit: Reddit



"We want to do some landscaping. The landlord is totally cool with us doing pretty anything to the yard. The problem is that we do not want to do anything too costly, as it wouldn't make sense if we are moving out within a year or two," the Redditor shared in the post.

In the two pictures they provided, the renter revealed a backyard area with little grass and a single midsized tree in the center. After bouncing some ideas around, they acknowledged that laying down a lawn would probably not be the smartest choice.

"I guess we shouldn't go the grass route, since it's just a rental? We were thinking maybe some mulch with landscaping fabric underneath to keep weeds out. Open to all ideas and things to consider," they added.

A number of users in the comment section were quick to shoot down the idea of installing landscaping fabric.





"It destroys life in the soil, doesn't prevent weeds from germinating on top and poking through, and degrades quickly leaving microplastic trash all over the yard that'll never come out. Woodchip mulch and native wildflower seeds would be my vote," suggested one commenter.

"Yeah, it's terrible. 0/10 do not recommend," noted another user.

Landscaping fabric can often come with a number of negative effects that far outweigh any positives. While fabric can initially prevent weed growth, it can wreak havoc on soil health by hindering water and air circulation. This can lead to added stress on plant roots, discouraging healthy growth.

As an eco-friendly alternative, rewilding your yard with native plants can help conserve water and reduce the need for fertilizers and pesticides, which can contain harmful chemicals. Native plants are also low-maintenance and can be resilient to local weather conditions, which can go a long way toward preventing soil erosion and reducing stormwater runoff. This can be especially important in regions that are prone to torrential downpours and occasional flooding.

