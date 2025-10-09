Homeowners shares photo of low-budget solution for backyard flooding issue: 'This used to flood like a swamp'

A resident of Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, shared their DIY fix for a constantly flooding backyard on r/landscaping.

The budget-friendly solution was captured in a photo displaying an array of plants bunched together along a white fence.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"This used to flood like a swamp. Now the plants suck up all that water," the OP wrote.

Creating a rain garden is a smart, beautiful, and cost-effective way to deal with stormwater. Rain gardens are designed to capture and absorb rainfall into the ground to reduce runoff and prevent prone areas from flooding.

They also help to filter out pollutants from runoff through the soil while providing food and shelter for butterflies, birds, and other wildlife, per the Environmental Protection Agency. Not to mention it's a free source of water for plants and flowers growing there.

However, the gardener did make one fatal mistake in their solution: no native plants were used.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save 25% on bestselling wellness products made from pure ingredients Garden of Life’s clean vitamins and supplements are made with pure, whole-food ingredients to support your health and everyday wellbeing. You can boost your routine all without synthetic ingredients, artificial flavors or colors, binders, or fillers. And for a limited time, get 25% off select Garden of Life products with code Back2Garden. Learn more

The Canna Lilies shown in the photo, while non-native, are not considered invasive, but they can grow aggressively and spread quickly. Native plants have evolved in a specific area for thousands of years, adapting to the region's soil, weather, and wildlife.

Not only would native plants be more effective and lower maintenance, but they would also benefit the surrounding ecosystem and local pollinators.

Pollinators are the backbone of our food supply, responsible for one out of every three bites of food, according to the Department of Agriculture. Their survival, in turn, aids human survival.

Native plants aren't only useful for rain gardens, but for any type of lawn replacement. You can also rewild with clover, vegetables, wildflowers, or buffalo grass. If you live in a dry climate where natural water is scarce, try out xeriscaping.

Outside of being scolded for not using native plants, the plant-positive solution was much appreciated.

"Good work," one Redditor commended.

"That's a beautiful grouping of plants," another wrote.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.