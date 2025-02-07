  • Home Home

Novice gardener reveals 'stunning' one-year transformation: 'For a first timer that's excellent'

by Simon Sage
Photo Credit: Reddit

A novice gardener showed off their progress over at r/GardeningUK, and the results were quite inspiring.

"I took the two sycamores down (still need to get the trunks out) as they took 70% of the sunlight as can be seen in the first picture and are way too large for this sized garden. The remaining apple tree is much healthier already and I will replace the two trunks with an appropriate sized tree once the trunks are down and a new back fence installed. … I can't believe how much wildlife has come into the garden and there's a constant low hum from the bees when it's not raining…"

It might seem a little sad to cut down a big tree, but the added access to sunlight seems to have benefited the rest of the garden. Sometimes it's possible to make up for this monopoly on sunlight with strategic thinning instead of completely removing a tree.

The original poster had only been working on this yard for a year, and it's their first time gardening. Their point about hearing bees again speaks to one of the major benefits of rewilding your yard. Pollinators need a rich, diverse ecosystem, and upgrading your yard with native flowers provides just that. Despite their importance to food systems, pollinators are under constant threat. They need whatever help we can provide. 

The elaborate root systems of gardens like this also massively improve soil health, especially when it comes to preventing soil erosion. If you're interested in making a similar upgrade, dig into our guide on rewilding your yard

Commenters were blown away by the work the original poster had put in. 

"Oh wow! What a transformation! It's stunning. I particularly love the winding path," said one commenter.

"Seriously for a first timer that's excellent. The best thing about gardens like yours is there is obviously 'you' in it. As a garden designer and landscaper for 30 years, these are my favourite gardens; ones built with passion, love, back ache, and personality," said another.

