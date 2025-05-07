  • Home Home

Exhausted homeowner shares video after digging up 30-year-old yard mistake: 'I think I finally got enough of it'

"Good times."

by Simon Sage
"Good times."

Photo Credit: TikTok

One TikToker was left tired and weary after dealing with a decades-old landscaping mistake. 

Ariella Monti (@ariella_monti) described a deeply challenging issue with landscaping fabric that she encountered in her garden. 

@ariella_monti

I'm convinced that Boomer-era landscaping trends prioritized homogeneity by making it hard AF to make any changes.

♬ Funny - Gold-Tiger

In the TikTok, she says she had spent the last four years pulling up 30-year-old fabric in order to plant native species in her front yard. 

"I think I finally got enough of it that I can finally start planting some native plants without having to dig a big hole," Ariella says after some hard work. 

Landscaping fabric is a scourge for many gardeners. While some try using it to stop the spread of weeds, the weeds usually just grow into the fabric, making them even harder to remove. This can become even more cumbersome when trees get caught up in the landscaping fabric. 

There are loads of other downsides besides the inconvenience of removal. The barrier prevents the movement of beneficial bacteria and insect life, which has a negative impact on plant life that depends on it. These sheets will also introduce microplastics into your soil, which is bad news if you plan on eating anything you're growing.  

Watch now: Giant snails invading New York City?

Solutions are available, though. Natural alternatives to weed control include the strategic use of flagstone and a combination of cardboard and mulch

There are changes you can make to what you're planting, which can avoid the need for landscaping fabric. While landscaping fabric tries to conserve water, native plants aren't as dependent on watering as others. Landscaping fabric also attempts to prevent soil erosion, but native plants can help on that front, too

Native plants have the added bonus of building a great ecosystem for pollinators, which are vital for our food supply. 

TikTok commenters were entirely on Ariella's side in her epic struggle and shared her pain. 

If you were to switch from a grass lawn to a more natural option, which of these factors would be your primary motivation?

Making it look better 🌱

Saving money on water and maintenance 💰

Helping pollinators 🐝

No way I ever get rid of my lawn 🚫

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

"A previous owner of my house covered the entire yard with visqueen and fill dirt," commiserated one community member. "Now the yard doesn't drain. Good times."

"Our garden beds had landscaping fabric and ROCKS," said another. "Just… why??!?!?"

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

There's never been a better time to put panels on your property — and you could soon reap the rewards.
Tech

Survey makes unexpected find about household solar panels — here's why experts are seeing startling approval ratings

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

"One of our motivations in founding Harvest was you can't scale electrification if it's going to increase people's bills."
Tech

Startup founder reveals the hidden technology essential for next-gen home heating and cooling: 'It's going to become a no-brainer'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x