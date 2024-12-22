Gardener met with warnings after seeking advice on controversial landscaping method: 'You will forever curse yourself'

Gardening is a relaxing hobby for many — and a pastime that can benefit your local ecosystem. But any hobby comes with learning curves and challenges, like learning how to properly manage terrible, horrible weeds.

One novice home gardener recently took to Reddit to ask fellow plant enthusiasts about the best weed control method for their yard. And they quickly got a lesson in planet-friendly weed control.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

"As you can see, it's a bit like Jumanji," the gardener wrote of their current weed situation, sharing a few pictures.

To control the overgrowth, the gardener said they planned to cut the weeds, spray weedkiller, and then cover the area with plastic sheeting.

After hearing the Redditor's plans, fellow gardeners cautioned against the proposed methods for the health of the garden and the local ecosystem. Instead of harmful herbicides and plastics, the commenters recommended more natural methods.

"Cardboard and mulch," one commenter advised. "Anything else and you will forever curse yourself. Reapply as needed over the upcoming years."

"Our landscaper advises not to use plastic barriers," another commenter added. "They're great for two to three years but then become an absolute nightmare as they break down and work their way to the surface. [They] make weeding far more difficult once they break through the barrier and it looks like trash — because it literally is."

While finding what type of weed control works for your garden and area may take trial and error, most gardeners agree on one point: avoid herbicides. Along with wiping out wanted plants, herbicides pose a threat to local wildlife, including insects that are highly dependent on plant life. Herbicides are even linked to human health issues in the liver, kidneys, and reproductive system, as well as certain cancers.

Plastic sheeting barriers can also harm your garden's health, doing a lot more damage than just killing weeds. According to the Dallas Morning News, plastic sheeting can block the proper exchange of oxygen and carbon dioxide in soil. It restricts the movement of soil-mixing organisms such as earthworms, insects, beneficial bacteria, and fungi, and it can cause plants you do want to grow to suffer from lack of air and water down the line.

Like all plastics, these barriers also never truly disappear from the environment, instead breaking down into microplastics that pollute the air, soil, and water.

To curb the use of herbicides and plastic, another gardener on Reddit recommended laying down four inches of wood chips over the area and reapplying every year or two when they break down. The gardener also highlighted that the chips will result in free fertilizer as they break down. They added that cardboard can be used in the first year to prevent worms in the area, also eventually breaking down naturally.

"Over time, this method will reduce the weeds until they're barely a problem," the commenter wrote, adding, "It's lower maintenance, cheaper, and much healthier for your garden!"

