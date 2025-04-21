Expert explains why you should never use one common landscaping product: 'It's the worst'

A sustainability landscape designer explained the pitfalls of using landscape fabric after receiving a comment from a TikTok follower who asked if she recommended using it in an area of the garden where they wanted to use gravel.

In the TikTok video, Daryl (@yardfarmer.co) said that landscape fabric doesn't work because many seeds are dispersed in the air. This means that when they land on the fabric, the weeds' roots grow down through it, making them harder to remove.

The sustainability expert explained that she would much rather see "pavers, flagstone, surfaces where weeds can't grow, and then a low-grow ground cover in between that will compete out other pioneer species."

Landscape fabric is often used in flower beds and beneath gravel and mulch to help stop weeds. However, it is well known that landscape fabric doesn't work and that weeds grow down through it anyway, making it a waste of time and money.

Additionally, the fabric is made from plastic, which sheds microplastics and harmful chemicals into the soil. It also stops water and air from reaching the soil, negatively impacting the microbial community. Microbes in the soil are essential for improving its texture and structure, decomposing organic matter, and cycling nutrients, all of which are necessary for healthy soil.

Native plants, combined with natural mulch or gravel, are much better for ensuring a healthy garden that contributes positively to the local ecosystem. Native plants are adapted to the local conditions, meaning they often don't require excessive watering or fertilizer, saving you both time and money on yard maintenance.

Native plants also provide habitat for local wildlife, including pollinators such as bees and butterflies, which are under threat. This is important because they play a pivotal role in pollinating many of the food crops we eat.

People in the comments were quick to agree with Daryl's assessment of landscape fabric.

"Such a pain to remove," one wrote.

Another added: "The previous owner here looooved it. It's the worst."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.