Expert issues dire warning about common landscaping product: 'I truly don't understand why people use this'

Having trouble with your plants? Perhaps it's not the weather or your green thumb going haywire but the gardening materials you're using, as a recent TikTok video reminds us.

Posted by the popular gardening and lifestyle brand Blossom and Branch Farm (@blossomandbranchfarm), this video shines a light on the two most problematic words in home gardening: landscaping fabric.

#gardening #landscaping #garden #sustainablelifestyle ♬ Halloween - Noah Kahan @blossomandbranchfarm Landscape fabric isn't actually fabric, it's plastic. And it's widely used in landscaping and on market farms. (Pssst the same is true of most "fabric" grow bags). UV rays and moisture serve to break down this plastic over time, releasing tiny particles of macro and microplastics into the soil. Research has shown this and studies also have indicated that these reside in soil for thousands of years and affect the function of the soil microorganisms. In addition to now holding more microplastics than our oceans, soil is key to human health and these plastics prove a threat to our food safety. It's not only these plastic mulches (and yes, biodegradable mulches are also questionable as the conditions have to be just right for the microplastics in biodegradable plastic to truly ever biodegrade), it's the use of biosludge based composts or "biosolids" and bagged soils and fertilizers that contribute to this issue. Combined with plastic seed trays, plastic bags of soil, plastic pots and grow bags... what a plastic garden we are being sold. Ugh. #soilhealth

Though convenient in theory, landscaping fabric is a controversial material designed to prevent weed growth that instead often damages desired plant growth. It's a waste of money for gardeners and is harmful to plants and soil since the fabric contains plastic.

In the caption of the video, Blossom and Branch Farm writes: "Landscape fabric isn't actually fabric, it's plastic…UV rays and moisture serve to break down this plastic over time, releasing tiny particles of macro and microplastics into the soil…In addition to now holding more microplastics than our oceans, soil is key to human health and these plastics prove a threat to our food safety."

Suffice it to say, using landscape fabric does far more harm to your plants than it does good. A much easier and more efficient way to garden is by introducing native plants. A natural lawn can save you significant money and time on maintenance and can lower water bills.

In addition, they also create a healthier ecosystem for pollinators, which ultimately benefits everyone, as pollinators protect our food supply. Even a partial lawn replacement can provide these same benefits.

Commenters mostly responded with appreciation for the heads-up and the solutions and demonstrations in the video.

"This is why it's taking me so long to build my garden beds," one user wrote. "I refuse to use plastic in my garden!"

"Thank you, I truly don't understand why people use this fabric ESPECIALLY in home gardens!!" another well-liked response read. "It's horrible for the earth, and takes forever to pull up!!!"

