Gardener issues warning after making crucial landscaping mistake: 'Worst nightmare'

Pulling out weeds is a time-consuming and labor-intensive gardening task that can turn a small project into a weekend-long effort. Many homeowners resort to laying landscaping fabric to fix the issue.

According to gardener and YouTuber The Arcadia Project (@TheArcadiaProjectNJ), that is a short-term solution that may lead to a worse weed problem in the long run.

The expert said that anyone who utilizes landscaping fabric should rip it out and throw it away. "What it does in the long term is create a substrate or an anchor for all those grasses and weeds to hold themselves to," explained The Arcadia Project.

Landscaping fabric is designed to serve a few purposes in gardening and landscaping but primarily acts as a barrier to suppress weed growth. It also helps reduce the need for herbicides and manual weeding, saving time and effort. As a quick and easy solution, it can be effective at stopping weed growth — temporarily.

But landscaping fabric has several downsides that impact soil health and plant growth. It can restrict water and air flow to plant roots, leading to compacted soil and nutrient deficiencies. Additionally, it can hinder the growth of beneficial organisms such as earthworms, which promote soil aeration and nutrient cycling.

Native ground cover plants offer a sustainable alternative to landscaping fabric for weed suppression and soil health. They minimize weed growth by creating a dense mat of foliage that blocks sunlight. They also help with erosion control and reduce overall maintenance requirements compared to traditional landscaping fabric.

In the comments section, a number of users appeared to find the advice helpful.

"Perfect explanation, with the shot of the root system attached to the fabric. I'm getting ready to put in a gravel path. You just saved me a big headache," wrote one user.

"Landscape fabric is the single worst nightmare people voluntarily put in their yards," noted another commenter.

Another user added their own advice for people looking for more landscaping fabric alternatives. "Cardboard lay down first and anything on top next," they suggested. "Cardboard breaks down and feeds the worms. Weeds are gone."

