Landscaper met with backlash after sharing plan to fix client's weed problem: 'Bare rock always brings weeds'

If there's one task that a majority of landscapers dislike, it is probably pulling weeds. Not only does the job require extensive effort, but that effort must also be repeated to keep the weeds from coming back.

This situation is why one Redditor headed over to r/landscaping to seek advice on a particularly challenging project — and they received tips as well as warnings about the drawbacks of using landscaping fabric.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The original poster described a situation that started out as a simple weed pulling but then snowballed when they realized they needed to move a staggering amount of rocks that filled the front yard of a client. "I asked [the] customer, who agreed she wanted the job done correctly, and so we agreed to put down some weed suppressing fabric under the rocks," the Redditor wrote.

"Firstly, am I supposed to just move the rocks, put the mesh down with staples, put rocks back? Or grade and then put the mesh down?" they added.

Other users quickly pointed out the downsides of using the material. "Landscape fabric is gross, tacky, and always fails," one commenter noted. "Weeds on the top, weeds underneath. Bare rock always brings weeds."

Another Redditor couldn't help but agree. "Spoiler alert, the mesh will stop the weaker weeds from poking through the soil, but the stronger ones will come through," they wrote.

Though landscaping fabric can suppress weeds, it also negatively impacts soil health and plant growth. Not only can the fabric hinder soil aeration, but it can also prevent organic matter decomposition, leading to compacted soil. In addition, some weeds can still grow on top of or through landscaping fabric.

As an alternative to landscaping fabric, cultivating a native yard can help prevent weed growth while encouraging a stronger ecosystem. Native plants are better suited for local environments and can outcompete invasive weeds once established.

Their dense growth and ability to thrive in the specific soil and climate conditions creates a disincentive against weed germination and growth. As another benefit, native plants also typically require less maintenance because of their ability to grow deeper root systems, accessing underground water sources not available to other plants.

The customer might be commended for xeriscaping, a practice that can include rocks and drought-resistant plants to reduce the need to water. This approach has been successful for a variety of households. And native plants or mulch can be mixed in, in part to suppress with weeds.

One of the commenters recommended the landscaper should stay within the scope of a job, writing: "You got hired to pull weeds. Re-messing up the rocks/ground shouldn't be part of it."

