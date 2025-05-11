Landscaper issues urgent warning about popular weed control method causing long-term problems: 'We still have weeds'

"It's easier to pull out of just mulch."

Despite the consequences, some gardeners and DIY landscapers continue to rely on landscaping fabric.

Creekside Outdoor Living posted a YouTube Shorts video on fabric beneath mulch, and as the narrator observed, "We still have weeds."

Landscaping fabric is a product backed by aggressive marketing and availability, perceptions of convenience, and affordability. However, the plastic fabric is harmful to the environment and your garden.

According to the University of Illinois, landscaping fabric only suppresses weed growth for a couple of years, and even then, natural options are more effective at controlling weeds.

In other words, a good portion of the weeds gardeners and landscapers are trying to control will find their way to break through the fabric. What's worse, landscaping fabric actually does more harm than good. Soil health degradation, water and airflow restriction, microplastic contamination, and potential chemical leaching are all consequences of using landscaping fabric.

Fortunately, there are other ways to achieve better gardening goals, such as natural lawn support and/or rewilding.

While fabrics compact soil and infuse it with harmful microbes, natural lawns improve microbial diversity. A 2022 study by researchers at Bellevue University and the University of Nebraska–Lincoln found that natural lawns improve the soil's microbiomes.

Natural lawns are also low-maintenance, allowing native plants to thrive, driving down water usage and costs. Deep mulching is a more efficient method for removing weeds, allowing native plants to blossom and grow.

In fact, landscaping companies, such as McCarty Mulch, highly recommend deep mulching over other methods. Rewilding has its benefits as well, restoring the natural biodiversity of the landscape and fostering soil health without the need for herbicides or fertilizers.

Commenters discussed the benefits of natural alternatives to landscaping fabric.

"It's easier to pull out of just mulch," one user wrote. "Some people don't want poison sprayed all over their property."



