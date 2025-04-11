Hiker captures buried mess hidden beneath overgrown trail: 'This is the ultimate weed barrier'

A hiker found a perfect example out in nature to explain why landscape fabric doesn't really work to prevent weeds.

Jennie Gardens (@texasgardening) on TikTok shared a video of her hike atop Enchanted Rock in Texas, pointing out a patch of grass growing on the rocky mountain.

"This is the ultimate weed barrier landscape cloth, and still deposition of soil created a microclimate here where this grass can grow," she said, adding, "That's why landscaping fabric doesn't work."

"Nothing should be able to come through this giant granite dome and yet, grass," she said.

In the caption of her video, she further explained that the same thing happens with landscaping fabric: Soil piles on top of it, allowing new grass (or weeds) to grow. As with cracks in the granite that accumulate soil, "plants exploit new soil to establish, bypassing initial barriers."

Landscape fabric is popular, touted for its weed suppression capabilities, but there are often more drawbacks to its use, especially when it degrades over time and releases microplastics into the soil. It also can damage the plants you're trying to protect, limiting water from reaching their roots.

More and more landscapers are advising against using landscape fabric, urging people to opt for cardboard, which breaks down organically, and jute to prevent soil erosion.

Switching to a natural lawn can prevent you from worrying about weeds entirely, as some ground covers like clover naturally suppress weed growth. Natural lawns are also easier to maintain overall, requiring fewer resources like water and mowing, which further cuts down on pollution from gas-powered mowers. Less maintenance also means less time spent in the garden or lawn on the frustrating chore of removing weeds, so you can concentrate on what you actually want to grow.

Embracing all the elements that grow in your yard by letting it become wild again is another option, one that has similar benefits and provides additional opportunities for pollinators to thrive.

In the comments on Jennie Gardens' video, one person thanked her for the education opportunity, writing, "What a great lesson. Nature finds a way!"

