Homeowner advised against using common 'pointless' material in landscaping project: 'You'll only regret the decision'

By avoiding this controversial material, which often does more harm than good, this gardener can save a lot of time fixing the problem in the future.

When you're a novice gardener, picking up hints and tips from other green-thumbed individuals can make the learning process a lot easier.

While seasoned gardeners can definitely provide helpful advice on what you should do, knowing what you should not do might even be more valuable — figuratively and literally.

For example, one Redditor asked the r/arborist community about whether to install landscaping fabric on the ground and around newly planted trees before adding mulch. The response was almost unanimous.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Don't use landscape fabric," said one user. "There are enough plastics…everywhere."

"Naw. It's pointless," added another, while one gardener noted: "Do not put any type of fabric down. It can suffocate tree roots. It doesn't allow mulch to compost down over time into soil for soil food web benefits of improved structure and fertility."

"Don't use it under mulch, you'll only regret the decision when it doesn't work as advertised," yet another gardener warned.

Join our newsletter Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

By avoiding this controversial material, which often does more harm than good, this gardener can save a lot of time fixing the problem in the future. They will also keep some dollars in their pocket that would have been spent on something that is not beneficial in this instance.

Landscaping fabric can come in handy when separating stone from soil, particularly for gravel paths, but using it as a weed suppressant is not advised. Not only will weeds inevitably find their way through the barrier, but the eventual degradation of plastic or other landscaping fabric material could impact soil quality and affect future growth.

Instead of landscaping fabric, some gardeners have recommended using cardboard, which can stop weeds more effectively, will break down naturally over time, and will prevent scrap cardboard from ending up at landfill sites — where it will contribute to the production of the planet-warming gas methane.

Others have suggested using jute, which is also useful to stop soil erosion in gardens following heavy rains or flooding.

Rewilding your yard or doing a partial lawn replacement is another way to limit the amount of time and money spent on yard maintenance. Because native plants are adapted to their local ecosystems, they don't require as much water or any fertilizers. They also benefit our food supply by supporting pollinators.

Ultimately, while gardening is known to reduce stress, dealing with landscaping fabric can just make the activity a chore. As these Redditors pointed out, it's best to steer clear.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more, waste less, and help yourself while helping the planet.