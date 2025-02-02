  • Home Home

Homeowner reveals stunning transformation of lifeless turf lawn into pollinator paradise: 'Why isn't this normalized?'

by Michelle Rochniak
"*Cries in HOA*."

Photo Credit: TikTok

Replacing your grass with native plants could be one of many keys to happiness.

Take this homeowner and TikTok user (@hekshouse). They showed off their lawn's stunning transformation from Bermuda grass to a pollinator paradise in a before-and-after video.

@hekshouse Kill your local turf grass 😇 Plant list: - Rattlesnake master - Gregg's mistflower - Silver falls dichondra - Mexican feather grass - Fall aster - Rock rose/pavonia - Pink gaura #nativeplants #prairie ♬ If You Don't Want My Love - Jalen Ngonda

Native bees flock to fall aster, and a praying mantis has the time of its life while hanging on to a few branches of a pink gaura.

The plant list in the caption also includes Gregg's mistflower, Mexican feather grass, and rock rose

It's important to note that, while all these are native plants, they are not native to every region. For example, The Spruce says that Mexican feather grass is native to Texas but is considered invasive in California.

Such a transformation, called rewilding, can add so much vibrance to your lawn. Any kind of gardening can benefit your physical and mental health as well.

Watch now: AITA for refusing to pay my HOA for destroying my garden?

Native plants thrive in their native environments, which means you won't spend as much money on maintenance or use as much water. You'll also create shelter and food sources for native pollinators and wildlife in general.

Many users were overjoyed to see this beautiful change.

One TikTok user exclaimed: "Got me SCREAAAAMMNG. WHY ISNT THIS NORMALIZED it's so beautiful."

Another person responded, "*Cries in HOA*."

Homeowners associations are not a new threat to rewilding, but it may be possible to work with your board to change the rules.

If you're unable to rewild your entire lawn, dedicating even a small portion to native species can make a huge difference. Any amount of native species introduction is better than nothing.

The National Wildlife Federation has a search engine you can use to find plants that are native to your area.

Native Backyards also recommends checking out your local plant nursery as opposed to Home Depot or Lowe's, as local nurseries may have more specialized, native plants in stock. Local gardening clubs can offer great advice as well.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.


