Landscaper sparks debate over pros and cons of popular product: 'Waste of time'

Landscaper Grow It We Mow It (@growitwemowit) recently checked in with his Instagram followers to see how they felt about using landscape fabric. The response was largely negative.

"The only time I use landscape fabric is if I use landscape rocks," he said. "Mulch breaks down; rocks don't."

The landscaper rightly mentions that landscape fabric doesn't stop weeds. Many landscapers agree that weed roots will punch through the fabric, causing a tangle that makes it hard to remove the vegetation. Landscape fabric is a nightmare to remove, too, as it often shreds and pollutes soil with microplastics.

Those microplastics can filter into human food systems, especially if you're growing edible plants in your garden. When people ingest microplastics, they can experience a range of health issues, including in endocrine, immune, and reproductive systems.

Planning a natural lawn is a more reliable way of managing weeds and water. The right combination of companion plants and chemical-free treatments can keep weeds and pests out. This makes the area ideal for a rich ecosystem, including pollinators. Some try to use fabric to prevent soil erosion, but native plants with deep root systems are able to do the job better.

Sadly, the creator wasn't a fan of using cardboard, which is a more sustainable option for flower beds and other yard projects. Instagram users were quick to share their opinions with the landscaper.

"Only for rock installs. Waste of time for mulch," one said.

"Can't stand it. Even what little weeds it prevents from growing under it, it starts having them grow in the mulch itself. The roots grow through it, then when you pull the weed up or try to, it pulls the fabric with it," another wrote. "Not worth the money. Never recommend it for any reason."

