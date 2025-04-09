Gardening expert issues dire warning about common landscaping product: 'I used to use it; let me show you why you shouldn't'

"I literally just argued with my landscaper about this!"

In a recent TikTok, a garden coach (@powers_plants) shared a hard-earned lesson for anyone tempted to lay down black landscaping fabric: "I used to use it; let me show you why you shouldn't."

As she explained, the fabric might seem like a quick fix, but it doesn't stay effective for long. Over time, dirt and organic matter settle on top of the fabric, creating a perfect environment for new weeds to grow. "Here's weeds just growing straight up out of here. I pull them out all the time," she said.

The gardener had also installed river rock and landscaping fabric around a U-hedge in another part of her yard. Despite regular watering, the plants were showing signs of water stress.

When she looked closer, she found the culprit: "The water just beads right at the top of the fabric and then run off the fabric. It doesn't actually seep through the tiny holes."

There are other unwanted consequences that come with using landscaping fabric, too. For instance, the release of plastic particles into your soil. According to the United Nations Environmental Programme, Germany found that terrestrial (ground) microplastic pollution is four to 23 times higher than marine (water) microplastic pollution.

Luckily, landscaping fabric is far from your only option. Swapping traditional landscaping materials for eco-friendly alternatives can save both your plants and your pockets.

More and more homeowners are moving away from labor-intensive lawns in favor of native plants, clover, buffalo grass, and xeriscaping. These low-maintenance options don't need constant mowing or irrigation. Even replacing part of your yard can cut your water bill and weekend upkeep.

Commenters agreed that this issue is a common one. As one remarked, "I literally just argued with my landscaper about this! Thanks for validating me!"

"My son a botanist has told me this. Challenges what we have been told but so helpful," another wrote.

