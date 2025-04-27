New homeowner horrified after discovering tangled mess buried beneath new backyard: 'We won't be removing it anytime soon'

Moving into a new home can be an exciting time but one that often comes with unknown work as people discover mistakes that previous owners have made. One new homeowner posted on Reddit asking for help after the yard in their new property came covered in landscaping fabric.

"The previous owner mentioned it helping stop erosion, so we won't be removing it anytime soon," the homeowner wrote before explaining that the fabric was causing problems after clumps of grass had found their way through the fabric barrier.

The original poster asked for advice on removing the grass without spraying any nasty chemicals. "Landscape fabric isn't helping," wrote one commenter before suggesting the homeowner consider installing established native forbs, grasses, and shrubs.

While landscaping fabric is often seen as a handy tool for preventing weeds and stopping erosion, many gardening experts caution against it because it doesn't work and can also interfere with the garden's natural ecosystem. Many weed seeds are transported in the air and can land on the fabric and grow through it, making them difficult to remove.

The fabric also creates a barrier between the air and the soil, preventing water from reaching the soil and interfering with nutrient cycling. Additionally, the fabric is made of plastic and doesn't biodegrade. Instead, it sheds lots of microplastics into the soil.

Rewilding a yard can help deal with erosion while also reducing the time and money spent on garden maintenance. According to the National Park Service, native grasses and sedges are particularly effective at stopping erosion because they have fibrous roots that hold the soil in place. Native plants also help conserve water and provide habitat for a range of wildlife. This includes pollinators such as birds, bees, and butterflies that are essential for food security.

If rewilding a yard seems like too much, upgrading to a natural lawn can also reduce costs and make a yard more environmentally friendly. Using plants like buffalo grass and clover for ground cover instead of traditional lawns reduces the amount of water needed to keep the lawn looking fresh while also providing habitat and food for wildlife.

