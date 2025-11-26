Mom shares incredible trick to easily remove labels from jars: 'This is such a great idea'

"I am definitely using this hack!"

Repurposing old jars for homemade food storage containers or to drink out of is all the rage. Not only does this trick keep valuable glasses from being sent to the landfill, but it's a cute way to rock an iced beverage.

A TikTok user and mother, ReBecca (@mcclellandmomof4), shared a video highlighting a hack to make transitioning your old jars into new containers easier than ever.

The scoop

While an old pickle jar makes an obviously perfect container for leftover or iced coffee, the adhesive left on the outside of the jar from its old label can be a nuisance. Luckily, ReBecca knows a solution, and the materials you need are probably already in your cabinet.

"Take baking soda and whatever oil you want and make a paste," ReBecca instructs, stirring the concoction.

"All you're going to do is just put it on there … and let it sit for a few minutes," she adds, spooning the paste over the sticker residue.

A couple of minutes later, she rinses the jar under hot water, revealing a sparkling, stick-free jar.

"A little bit of scrubbing and some hot water and the label is off," she says, holding up the clear glass.

How it's helping

ReBecca's hack is making it easier for anyone to reuse their old containers — reducing global waste while adding kitchen items to your life for free. While products do exist to help remove adhesive, these will cost you a few bucks, and they contain chemicals you may not want near future cups or food carriers.

Natural cleaning solutions are a great way to keep heavy chemicals out of your home, while also cutting down your budget.

Such cleaning hacks include using vinegar to deep clean your dirty showerhead, or swapping harsh bleach out for sunlight with white clothes on laundry day.

What everyone's saying

Commenters on the TikTok post shared their appreciation for the cheap (nearly free), all-natural hack.

"I am definitely using this hack!" one user said.

Someone else added, "This is such a great idea!"

Once you have used ReBecca's cleaning method on your old jar, some great next steps include turning the glass into a massive cup for your morning latte or for holding spices.

