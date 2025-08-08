Woman shares incredibly simple hack to save money on laundry day: 'This requires zero effort'

It may have been a while since you've thought about installing a clothesline, or even hanging your clothes outside to dry.

But TikTok user, Candice (@thrivewithcandice), who posts videos supporting non-toxic living, shared an added bonus to using the wind and sun for drying clothes.

"The easiest non-toxic laundry hack and it saves you so much money!" she said.

The scoop

"Did you know drying your clothes out in the sun naturally disinfects them, removes any bad odor out of them, and naturally brightens your whites?" Candice asked, showing her beaming whites and other clothes laid out on her porch.

If Candice's crisp clothes aren't compelling enough for you, research published in the Israel Medical Association Journal concluded that sunlight has the ability to cut down fungal contamination on clothes.

In the study, contaminated socks were left in the sun to dry, while others were kept inside. For the socks left outside, "Sun exposure of contaminated clothes was effective in lowering the contamination rate."

If it can work for fungal socks, it can certainly work for the rest of your clothes.

"The UV rays naturally kill bacteria and viruses," Candice continued. "This requires zero effort, and you don't need to use any toxic laundry products."

How it's helping

Using natural cleaning products and methods is a great way to keep chemicals out of your house — and when it comes to laundry, it also keeps them off your skin.

Other clean product endorsers have shared similar hacks. One person demonstrated how to clean the often neglected showerhead without heavy chemicals, simply using vinegar. Another simple, innovative hack used a walnut to almost erase scratches in wood.

Candice's hack, and ones like it, not only help cut down the cost of using harmful cleaning supplies like bleach, but they also reduce the plastic usage around your home and can reduce your electric bill by helping you run the dryer less. It's wallet and Earth-friendly.

Candice concluded the video saying, "Next time it's sunny, this is your sign to hang your clothes outside."

What everyone's saying

Commenters shared their interest in this chemical-free, spending-free laundry hack. One user asked a fair question of the hack, saying, "Do you feel it bleaches/fades your colored clothing?"

Candice replied, saying, "Nope! I don't leave [out] my colored [clothes] all day (just until they're dry) but I do with my whites."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.