Woman shares why you shouldn't throw away empty jars: 'That's so smart'

When it comes to reducing waste, some of the smartest tricks are hiding in plain sight, or even in your recycling bin. One TikTok video reminds coffee lovers to think twice before tossing out empty tomato sauce jars.

The scoop

In the clip, creator Anna Marie (@annamariefit) sips an oversized latte from a 32-ounce glass jar. The text overlay reads, "This is your reminder to reuse your pasta sauce jars because now I drink a 32oz latte every morning."

Instead of buying a new travel mug, Anna Marie just washes pasta sauce jars and fills them with homemade iced latte. In the caption, the creator wrote, "No coffee cup has ever compared. Also I can literally throw her in my bag for work no spillage."

The process is simple: Use up the sauce, scrub off the label, run the jar through the dishwasher, and you've got a sturdy, leakproof container ready for cold brew or smoothies. Best of all, the hack costs nothing and can even save money, as using what you already have is a great alternative to the popular $45 to-go tumblers.

Anna Marie says a few dishwasher cycles usually remove any lingering tomato scent, and commenters offered tips like using a splash of white vinegar and letting the jar sit out in the sun to rid it of any odors.

How it's helping

Beyond the cash savings and cafe-caliber caffeine fix, reusing jars keeps glass out of overflowing landfills and protects oceans from pollution. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, Americans discard nearly 8 million tons of glass each year despite its endless recyclability.

There's meaning behind the saying "reduce, reuse, recycle"; it's a hierarchy with "reduce" first and "reuse" second, which prevents things from going to waste before recycling even begins.

In the case of tomato sauce, you can reduce waste by making your own sauce to minimize packaging. Reuse empty glass jars as containers for leftovers or drinking glasses if you do buy premade sauce. And recycle any jars that are too damaged to repurpose by placing them in the proper glass recycling bin.

What everyone's saying

TikTok commenters loved Anna Marie's idea.

"That's so smart," one wrote.

Another added, "I've been doing this recently and it's so therapeutic honestly."

So next time you polish off a jar of marinara, think "latte" instead of "landfill." Your wallet and Mother Earth will thank you.

