  • Home Home

Woman shares why you shouldn't throw away empty jars: 'That's so smart'

"It's so therapeutic honestly."

by Sophia Donskoi
"It’s so therapeutic honestly."

Photo Credit: iStock

When it comes to reducing waste, some of the smartest tricks are hiding in plain sight, or even in your recycling bin. One TikTok video reminds coffee lovers to think twice before tossing out empty tomato sauce jars.

The scoop

In the clip, creator Anna Marie (@annamariefit) sips an oversized latte from a 32-ounce glass jar. The text overlay reads, "This is your reminder to reuse your pasta sauce jars because now I drink a 32oz latte every morning."

@annamariefit no coffee cup has ever compared 😭😩 also i can literally throw her in my bag for work no spillage #coffee #coffeetok #coffeejar #reuse #simpleliving #sustainableliving #masonjar #athomecoffee ♬ kiss me - mette

Instead of buying a new travel mug, Anna Marie just washes pasta sauce jars and fills them with homemade iced latte. In the caption, the creator wrote, "No coffee cup has ever compared. Also I can literally throw her in my bag for work no spillage."

The process is simple: Use up the sauce, scrub off the label, run the jar through the dishwasher, and you've got a sturdy, leakproof container ready for cold brew or smoothies. Best of all, the hack costs nothing and can even save money, as using what you already have is a great alternative to the popular $45 to-go tumblers.

Anna Marie says a few dishwasher cycles usually remove any lingering tomato scent, and commenters offered tips like using a splash of white vinegar and letting the jar sit out in the sun to rid it of any odors.

How it's helping

Beyond the cash savings and cafe-caliber caffeine fix, reusing jars keeps glass out of overflowing landfills and protects oceans from pollution. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, Americans discard nearly 8 million tons of glass each year despite its endless recyclability.

FROM OUR PARTNER

Find the best HVAC solution to heat and cool your home more efficiently

Mitsubishi Electric’s efficient heating and cooling HVAC solutions can help you stay comfortable no matter the weather or region. You can even regulate temperatures in each room with individually controlled all-electric heat pump systems.

With an energy-efficient, all-climate system from Mitsubishi, you can reduce the amount of energy needed to heat and cool your home, receive up to $2,000 in tax credits, and get peace of mind knowing you’re choosing rigorously tested, high-quality products.

There's meaning behind the saying "reduce, reuse, recycle"; it's a hierarchy with "reduce" first and "reuse" second, which prevents things from going to waste before recycling even begins. 

In the case of tomato sauce, you can reduce waste by making your own sauce to minimize packaging. Reuse empty glass jars as containers for leftovers or drinking glasses if you do buy premade sauce. And recycle any jars that are too damaged to repurpose by placing them in the proper glass recycling bin.

What everyone's saying

TikTok commenters loved Anna Marie's idea. 

"That's so smart," one wrote

What do you typically use to store food?

Glass containers 😎

Plastic containers 😬

Silicone containers 🙂

Aluminum foil 😕

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Another added, "I've been doing this recently and it's so therapeutic honestly." 

So next time you polish off a jar of marinara, think "latte" instead of "landfill." Your wallet and Mother Earth will thank you.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Uninterrupted performance."
Business

Major brand unveils ultra-efficient appliances to lower your bills every month: 'A new benchmark in efficiency and performance'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x