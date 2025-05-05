Shopper stunned after looking up true value of item purchased for $5 at thrift store: 'You never know what you're going to find'

Finding your next prized possession doesn't have to break the bank. With thrifting, you can find some incredible luxury items for next to nothing, like this one YouTuber found at their local thrift store.

In a YouTube video, thrifter Kathleen (@KathleenIllustrated) encouraged others to "follow their curiosity" at the thrift store. "If you notice something unique, do a little inspection," OP says.

At their thrift store, OP found a fascinating transparent orange dining chair. After a Google search, OP found out it was a La Marie polycarbonate dining chair. These chairs retail at $697 for 2 chairs, and that's with a 15% discount. OP found it for just $4.99.

"You never know what you're going to find," they said.

Thrifting can unveil some incredible finds like this dining chair. Some thrifters have found unbelievable deals on clothing and accessories, like luxury coats and purses. Others have found pristine cookware. One even found a PS5 for under $10. Finding essential items can help you save money. According to CNBC, thrifters save, on average, $150 a month.

In addition to the money savings, thrifting can help keep clothing and other items out of landfills. According to Business Waste, approximately 57% of clothing goes to landfills, contributing to soil and water pollution and harmful pollution. The fast-fashion industry produces about 100 billion garments a year, contributing to waste and pollution.

By shopping secondhand, you can help keep waste out of landfills by reducing the demand for new clothing, save some money on essential items, and score some incredible finds, like the La Marie chair.

"What a find!" one commenter wrote.

"Holyyyyyyyy," another said. "I want to go on a mini-thrifty road-trip to weird locations!"

"Happy hunting," says OP.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.