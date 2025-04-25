Thrilled shopper can't believe their luck after trying on unmarked coat at thrift shop: 'Absolutely stunning'

Finding your favorite designer coat from the 1970s would be a treat in your local thrift store, but what if you discovered one from a department store that closed decades ago? That's what one lucky thrifter on Reddit found, and for a fraction of the cost.

The thrifter shared their fantastic find in the r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit. The image was captioned: "Stopped into my favorite vintage warehouse by chance and found THE PERFECT vintage wool coat w/fur trim...for $30!! No size tags, but fits like it was made for me."

The original poster almost didn't try it because it looked too small on the hanger. They expressed their excitement about wearing the coat, but unfortunately, the warmer weather has hit, so they won't be able to fully enjoy it until fall.

If you scroll through the photos, you can see that it's perfect for them. In the last image, you can see the brand name Polsky's. According to The University of Akron blog, the department store was based in Ohio and opened in 1885. It moved into a new building in 1930 and was known for its decadent Christmas windows, which were unveiled every year on Thanksgiving evening. It closed down just before Christmas in 1978.

Luckily, some of these coats have lived on. You can find many of them on Etsy, but they vary in price between $70 and over $3,000. So, this thrifter found a super deal at their local vintage store.

It shows how much cheaper shopping at thrift stores can be. If you buy half of your clothes secondhand, you can save about $100 a year.

Buying secondhand also stops the clothes from going to landfills. According to RoadRunner, "The average U.S. consumer throws away approximately 81.5 pounds of clothes annually, leading to an estimated 11.3 million tons of textile waste in America alone."

It also takes more than 200 years for clothes to decompose once they reach a landfill. As the clothes decompose, they release a toxic gas called methane, which warms the planet. Toxic chemicals also leach into the soil and water.

Luckily, this vintage coat found a second life. Other Redditors were also excited about the excellent find.

"Holy cow, what a find! This is absolutely stunning," one user said.

Another commented: "Beautiful find, I love vintage coats like these."

