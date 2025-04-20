Shopper stunned after discovering true retail price of thrifted purse: 'Absolutely wild and incredible'

"You lucky duck, you must be buzzing!"

Among the best thrift store success stories shared across the internet are those about designer purses and handbags.

Designer trends come and go, prompting fashion enthusiasts to donate bags that no longer match their personal styles.

One example came from a recent Reddit post about a luxury bag to r/ThriftStoreHauls.

"Thrifted a Ralph Lauren Ricky bag for $27.99 last night," the OP wrote in the caption. "Retail $3,600."

The post's photos show the stunning blue handbag in excellent condition and a screenshot of the new version — for a whopping $3,572.01 more than the OP paid.

Buying handbags, clothing, shoes, housewares, and home decor at thrift shops is a smart way to save money and experience the thrill of fantastic deals.

You can find some seriously impressive discounts at local thrift stores while contributing to less new production output and less landfill waste. Every handbag you buy off a thrift store shelf is a step in the right direction of spending less, saving more, and helping the planet.

Other savvy thrift store shoppers have scored similarly amazing deals and loved bragging about their finds on social media.

For example, one shopper found a Louis Vuitton bag worth over $1,500 for just $25, and another got a $725 Coach bag for just $8.

Shoppers have been elated to discover forgotten high-end jewelry left behind in thrift store bags. When you shop secondhand, you're also more likely to find unique cult classics that are unlikely to be found anywhere else.

Users who follow r/ThriftStoreHauls love reading about the latest epic successes and shared their feedback with the OP in the comments.

"Absolutely wild and incredible find OP!!" one wrote. "You lucky duck, you must be buzzing! What a beautiful statement bag. I agree with you that it looks legit! She looks thirsty for a good wipe and condition. I bet that leather is so soft!!"

"That's a great blue, too," another Redditor wrote. "Bet it'd be even more vibrant with a cleaning and moisturizing. Gorgeous find."

Someone else commented, "And a classic shape to use for years to come!"

