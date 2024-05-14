Shopper delighted after finding cult-classic kitchen appliance deeply discounted at thrift store: 'I've been looking for one'

This thrifter got around a 90% discount by shopping secondhand.

There is a handful of kitchen brands that have reached near-celebrity status due to their quality and price. Brands like Le Creuset and Nespresso garner envy and admiration, and they occasionally can be found for great deals. One lucky thrift shopper scored a cult-favorite KitchenAid stand mixer for a fraction of its original cost.

Taking to Reddit to brag about their deal of a lifetime, the shopper shared the details with the r/ThriftStoreHauls community. The photo shows a light green KitchenAid stand mixer sitting on a counter.

The caption reads: "Paid 30 bucks for this pretty little guy! He runs GREAT!"

Photo Credit: Reddit

This mixer comes in several variations, but the model in the lovely "pistachio" colour pictured retails for more than $300. That means this thrifter got around a 90% discount by shopping secondhand.

The average thrifter is less likely to find such incredible scores, but our experts report that most people can save close to $100 a year just by swapping out half of their clothing purchases.

ThredUp's 2024 Resale Report also found that the secondhand apparel market in the United States is growing seven times faster than the traditional retail sector, which may make even more quality items readily available for cheap. If you're buying secondhand appliances and home goods, these savings can grow exponentially.

In addition to helping your wallet, shopping secondhand is a great way to help the planet.

Research conducted by the Waste and Resources Action Programme found that "extending the average life of clothes by just three months of active use per item would lead to a 5-10% reduction in each of the carbon, water, and waste footprints."

Minimizing the impact of your purchases will help you reduce your overall carbon pollution and slow the warming of our planet.

Shoppers on Reddit were very jealous of this incredible find.

One person wrote: "It's beautiful. I've been looking for one out in the wild. Congratulations and the color is amazing."

Another commenter said: "That is my dream color KitchenAid! Way to go!"

