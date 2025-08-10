Shopper thrilled after finding valuable item in pristine condition at Goodwill: 'My luck changed today'

One Redditor's excitement over a stunning mid-century modern furniture find at Goodwill caused quite a stir for thrift store enthusiasts on the platform.

The shopper shared their discovery of a beautiful Lane credenza in pristine condition, causing widespread admiration (and a touch of envy) among fellow bargain hunters.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The original poster, sharing to r/ThriftStoreHauls, wrote, "Never find nice furniture, only junky old pieces. My luck changed today. Happy Independence Day!!"

According to one commenter, the first piece of its kind was made in March of 1966, making it a nearly 60-year-old treasure.

The discovery illuminates how thrift store shippers can uncover high-quality, well-made furniture that showcases superior materials and craftsmanship.

Today's affordable new furniture rarely matches the solid wood construction and attention to detail found in these vintage pieces, making this Redditor's find a beautiful and incredibly durable investment.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Shopping secondhand can save some serious cash on everyday essentials, while also uncovering rare gems at dramatic discounts. High-end furniture pieces that sometimes retail for hundreds or thousands of dollars can be found at thrift stores for a fraction of the original cost — and smart thrifters can potentially resell these finds for significant profit to boot.

Thrifting also helps to keep furniture and other items out of landfills, where they would otherwise contribute to waste and environmental damage. This can help reduce the demand for newer furniture production, which helps conserve natural resources and decreases the energy and water consumption required for manufacturing and transporting new items.

Thrift stores are gold mines for discontinued and unique items, including valuable jewelry and designer clothing, and fellow Redditors couldn't contain their excitement over the OP's incredible discovery.

"OK, you got lucky on that one!! Been hoping to find something similar in size," one commenter wrote.

"That's the kind of thrift find people dream about: walked in for a quick browse, walked out with a piece of MCM gold for under twenty bucks. Absolute win," another poster chimed in.

"I did die of happiness. I hugged it for 15 minutes until my husband eventually found me after taking his sweet time walking around and not hearing his phone ring lol," the OP replied in the comments, sharing their genuine joy at uncovering such an exceptional piece for their home.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.