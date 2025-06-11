  • Home Home

Homeowner heartbroken after realizing neighbor's actions may have doomed decades-old property feature: 'It's a shame'

"I'm wondering if there's something we can do."

by Jamie Speka
"I’m wondering if there’s something we can do."

Photo Credit: iStock

Actions from an uncompromising neighbor have left one homeowner's beloved, decades-old tree in shambles.

"Anything that I can do to prevent our neighbors from fully killing our tree?" the homeowner asked in the subreddit r/DIYUK.

"I'm wondering if there's something we can do."
Photo Credit: Reddit

They explained that the tree has been there for 30 years and is on their own side of the property. The neighbor not only cut the branches back from their side, which is legal, but has also "tried to poison it by laying bleach down," which is illegal in the UK.

"I'm wondering if there's something we can do to install or put up on the fence to prevent the tree from being killed off," the homeowner wrote. "It's a shame to see it in the state it's in because of how they've treated it, it's half alive and half dead."

Living in a community with conflicting views on sustaining wildlife lends itself to issues such as these. Especially when neighbors are unwilling to compromise, ultimately meaning legalities must get involved.

All around the world, there are stories about neighbors who cause harm to wildlife or natural areas. Thankfully, there are laws that exist to help with such disagreements. Even more helpful, there are online communities, such as the one this homeowner posted in, that lend advice to homeowners who are at a loss for what to do.

Watch now: Giant snails invading New York City?

"I'd politely remind him [of the law] if he is doing any work on your tree," wrote one commenter.

Others, worried about the damaged tree, suggested alternatives that can replace it.

"Advise them that you will take action if the tree is damaged," a commenter wrote. "Also remind them that you are well within your rights to plant more trees that grow much higher."

Redditors also mentioned that the homeowner would need evidence if they want to take action on their neighbor's wrongdoing. Setting up a CCTV camera that captures the neighbor poisoning the tree or even another person to act as a witness was both suggested.

One commenter also suggested that the OP could report their neighbor to the UK's Environment Agency for contaminating the soil.

Should homeowners associations be able to determine what you grow in your garden?

Yes 💯

Only if it impacts your neighbors 🏘️

Depends on what you're growing 🌼

Heck no 🙅

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.


Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Not bad for February in Northeast Ohio."
Home

Homeowner easily debunks myth about solar panels one month after installing new system: 'Passive income is always welcome'

"Our guiding North Star is democratizing clean energy."
Business

Can't afford solar panels? This revolutionary startup can help you get them without paying for purchase or installation

REI Resupply trade-in program for old outdoor gear
Home

REI makes it easy to find steep discounts on used gear and clothing — and you can make big money selling your old stuff too

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x