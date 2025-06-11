Homeowner heartbroken after realizing neighbor's actions may have doomed decades-old property feature: 'It's a shame'

"I'm wondering if there's something we can do."

Actions from an uncompromising neighbor have left one homeowner's beloved, decades-old tree in shambles.

"Anything that I can do to prevent our neighbors from fully killing our tree?" the homeowner asked in the subreddit r/DIYUK.

Photo Credit: Reddit

They explained that the tree has been there for 30 years and is on their own side of the property. The neighbor not only cut the branches back from their side, which is legal, but has also "tried to poison it by laying bleach down," which is illegal in the UK.

"I'm wondering if there's something we can do to install or put up on the fence to prevent the tree from being killed off," the homeowner wrote. "It's a shame to see it in the state it's in because of how they've treated it, it's half alive and half dead."

Living in a community with conflicting views on sustaining wildlife lends itself to issues such as these. Especially when neighbors are unwilling to compromise, ultimately meaning legalities must get involved.

All around the world, there are stories about neighbors who cause harm to wildlife or natural areas. Thankfully, there are laws that exist to help with such disagreements. Even more helpful, there are online communities, such as the one this homeowner posted in, that lend advice to homeowners who are at a loss for what to do.

"I'd politely remind him [of the law] if he is doing any work on your tree," wrote one commenter.

Others, worried about the damaged tree, suggested alternatives that can replace it.

"Advise them that you will take action if the tree is damaged," a commenter wrote. "Also remind them that you are well within your rights to plant more trees that grow much higher."

Redditors also mentioned that the homeowner would need evidence if they want to take action on their neighbor's wrongdoing. Setting up a CCTV camera that captures the neighbor poisoning the tree or even another person to act as a witness was both suggested.

One commenter also suggested that the OP could report their neighbor to the UK's Environment Agency for contaminating the soil.

