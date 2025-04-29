Homeowner issues emotional plea after neighbor's illegal cutting spree: 'They should be punished'

"Get an arborist to evaluate the remaining trees ASAP."

Sometimes, lawyers can get it wrong. That was the r/treelaw subreddit's consensus after learning about an attorney's dismissive view of a homeowner's recourse after their neighbor illegally cut down their trees.

The Pennsylvania-based homeowner alleged that their neighbor removed two trees, including one that was "fully over the property line," and planned to cut another four, despite the original poster's objections.

The post showed pictures of the two removed trees and where the other four still stood.

Needless to say, cutting down trees on someone else's property without their permission is illegal. Yet the homeowner said that when they contacted a lawyer, they were told they wouldn't receive enough compensation to cover their attorney fees.

That understandably didn't sit well with the homeowner, prompting them to seek advice on Reddit.

Redditors had some ideas for the OP.

"Get an arborist to evaluate the remaining trees ASAP," one wrote. They added that "mature trees are expensive," and advised the OP to find a new lawyer if they didn't find their cause worth fighting for. The OP confirmed they had found an arborist and planned to contact them.

Other steps the commenter later added were calling the police to file a report and preparing to catch the neighbor trespassing and cutting down the other four trees.

Another suggestion was to "take as many pictures as you can of the existing trees and find any of the ones removed." That could aid the OP in a small claims court where they wouldn't need to shell out for a lawyer, as multiple Redditors asserted.

Informing the company hired to remove the trees of the situation was another proposition that would hopefully stop the neighbor in their tracks.

Sadly, illegal tree removal by neighbors and illegal threats are something many homeowners face. It takes away the many benefits of trees, which include cooling shade, cleaner air, and a calming effect on nearby residents. Trees can also take on sentimental value for many homeowners.

There are laws to prevent neighbors from entering your property, but if they've already done so, the next practical step is to make them pay. Redditors responding to the OP were adamant about that cause.

"It may cost them a lot of money too. Which is good," someone wrote of the neighbor. "They should be punished."

