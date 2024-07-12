Outraged resident shares aftermath photo of landlord duct-taping damaged tree: 'Leaning on our power lines'

This tree looks beyond help, duct tape or not.

One landlord's tree-care attempts have perplexed a Redditor who can't quite understand the logic of the technique.

In a post on the r/arborists Reddit community, they shared the image of a tree that had its trunk partially sliced and had subsequently fallen, with a circle of duct tape placed just above the cut line.

It's not certain what the duct tape was supposed to achieve in this instance, but the original poster noted that "hilariously just out of sight is the cable the neighbors tried to use" and that the stricken tree was now "leaning on our power lines."

Was it an attempt to repair the tree or keep the trunk from falling toward the nearby house? Was it to indicate where to cut it? Or was it, as the OP pointed out, potentially a failed spotted lanternfly trap?

Whatever the reason, the picture soon drew some sarcastic comments from the online community.

"Just use a little extra [duct tape]," one said. "Everything will be fine. Maybe add a loop of baling wire to reinforce the tape."

"Only a cowboy would just use duct tape, I always back it up with some cable ties," added another.

Perhaps the best suggestion: "Use wood glue."

It's not clear if the tree was ill, but cutting it down was perhaps not so wise. Trees provide a number of benefits for the community, including improving the local ecosystem, encouraging the presence of pollinators, providing natural shade, and mitigating against the heat-island effect.

Landlords don't often have the best reputation when it comes to environmental matters. Some have prevented tenants from putting up a washing line or adding electric car charging technology to garages. Others have denied the cultivation of native plants in a yard.

HOAs have a similarly poor track record, with some denying the installation of solar panels among other counterproductive community bylaws. This can be really frustrating for residents who are looking to reduce emissions or cut their energy bills. There are ways to fight for meaningful change, though.

This tree looks beyond help, duct tape or not. Hopefully, the landlord will no longer participate in unwanted tree surgery.

