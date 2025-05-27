Homeowner outraged after neighbors destroy beloved property feature without warning: 'Never asked, just went and did it'

Your plants and trees are just as much private property as your home or the car in your driveway. Therefore, when neighbors take it upon themselves to trim, damage, or remove one without permission — as one Redditor showed — you have the right to take action.

When you look at the two photos, you notice something that resembles the sparseness of a Charlie Brown Christmas tree. However, it's the result of the OP's neighbors trimming "forsythia bushes to just spindly sticks." They said the neighbors "never asked, just went and did it."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

Luckily, the incident didn't kill the bush. If you prune the bush too closely, there's a risk of pathogens. An ill bush or tree can eventually become a dead one, spreading illness to others. That also creates habitat loss for pollinators and other creatures. The environment loses a source of oxygen and natural air cleansing through carbon absorption.

A commenter stated, "I heard of trimming the hedges, but they scorched the earth."

Attempting to look at the bright side, one commenter said, "It's the right time to prune them thankfully, so they'll come back healthier next year's springtime."

However, it doesn't negate the fact that the neighbors overstepped and messed with someone else's property.

The Redditor mentioned not wanting to bring drama and keeping peace. However, they should chat with the culprits so they understand what's wrong, or risk another incident when the bush blooms again.

Some commenters even advised getting back at the neighbors by salting their lawn or trimming something of theirs.

"This action cannot be ignored…Find a way to put shrimp tails in his drapery rods," quipped one. However, there's a reason why tree laws exist.

Per Findlaw, you may trim tree branches going over your property line. However, one must first consult the tree owner to see if they can handle the issue. Destroying the plant through improper trimming or complete removal could make the culprit liable for three times the value of the tree. However, the OP's trimmed bush was only on their property based on the photo, so the neighbor had no reason to act.

Other homeowners have had similar incidents with improper tree cutting by others. In one incident, neighbors mishandled their own tree by cutting roots below soil level, causing it to fall over into the property next door. Another bold case resulted in someone receiving a $550 bill after neighbors chopped their tree.

