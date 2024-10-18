Shopper stunned after making incredible furniture discovery at local thrift store: 'One of the best finds I've ever had'

"I feel comfortable just looking at it."

After searching for the perfect chair for seven years, one thrifty shopper is relaxing comfortably after finding an incredible deal.

The thrifter shared a photo of a Stressless Ekornes chair on r/ThriftStoreHauls, explaining it only cost $30 (plus $19 for a truck to get it home).

Photo Credit: Reddit

Ekornes' Stressless chairs are known for their supreme comfort, Scandinavian look, and high price tag. These chairs retail for thousands of dollars each and aren't within the budget of many consumers.

The original poster shared that the thrift store chair's tags were still intact and that they'd been dreaming of owning one since 2018. However, $3,000 for a brand-new one at a furniture store was out of reach.



💡Make money recycling your old stuff

Looking for an easy way to clean out your closet and get paid for the trouble? Trashie has you covered. Trashie's Take Back Bags cost $20 but earn you $30 in rewards, which means you're making money every time you fill one up with old clothes, shoes, linens, or bags. GET PAID

The Cool Down may receive a commission on purchases made through links on this page, but we only promote partners we vet and believe in. For more cool tips like this one, check out our solutions list here.

"I've been keeping an eye out for one ever since," the shopper wrote. "Fantastic condition, no scratches or stains or any imperfections at all. One of the best finds I've ever had!"

Fantastic finds like this are becoming increasingly common as more people donate to and shop at thrift stores. You can fill your home with high-end furniture that you otherwise couldn't afford by taking a secondhand approach to interior design.

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Browsing resale shops for furniture can also lead to unique and historical timepieces you'd never find in a standard big-box store. From vintage sofas to rattan vanities, thrift furniture is trending in a huge way right now.

Beyond the cost savings, thrifting keeps unwanted stuff out of landfills, where they have harmful environmental impacts. Meanwhile, supporting the circular economy prevents excess furniture from being produced and helps to conserve dwindling resources as our planet suffers from overconsumption and waste.

Fellow thrift store shoppers loved reading the original poster's story about the Stressless chair and offered praise and compliments about its condition and style.

🗣️ What's your primary motivation in shopping at thrift stores?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

"What are you going to do with your $2,070???" one Reddit user joked. "I love finding those bucket list items."

Another Redditor complimented the chair, saying, "Looks great! Matches the decor of the rest of the room really well."

"I feel comfortable just looking at it," wrote another.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.