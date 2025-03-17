New research uncovers surprising side effect of eradicating invasive species: '[An] effective nature-based solution'

The group of scientists analyzed side effects across 1,078 islands in 17 different ecoregions.

Invasive species wreak havoc on local ecosystems, destroying entire swaths of land and threatening biodiversity. As a result, removing these species is necessary for preserving native plants and wildlife.

New research, however, has revealed another benefit of removing invasive species. Per a report by Pest Control Technology, a team of scientists recently published a study highlighting how invasive species removal improves climate resilience.

A group of scientists from Island Conservation, Arizona State University's Center for Biodiversity Outcomes, the University of Maryland's Department of Geosciences, Hobart and William Smith Colleges, FLINTpro and terraPulse published a study in Environmental Research Letters reviewing the impact of invasive species removal on the climate crisis.

Their findings not only reinforce that invasive species removal combats biodiversity loss but also reveal how it impacts climate resilience. By removing invasive species, "globally unique carbon stocks" are restored, which serves as an "effective nature-based solution to combat climate change."

The scientists analyzed invasive mammal intervention through a climate-driven lens rather than a biodiversity perspective. They did this by examining tree cover, forest extreme, forest carbon, and vegetation productivity spanning 1,078 islands in 17 different ecoregions. They reviewed 36 years' worth of satellite images from NASA Earth observation to identify trends where invasive mammal intervention was used.

"Islands are unique ecosystems that offer genuine opportunities to improve climate resilience, as well as support broader climate goals," Head of APAC Business Development at FLINTpro Geoff Roberts told PCT. "Through the partnership between researchers, remote sensing experts, and modeling experts, we were able to generate unique insights into changes in forest carbon across a geographically and ecologically diverse set of islands.

On a large scale, invasive species can destroy entire populations and food chains. However, on a small scale, they can also be a headache for homeowners. In addition to being time-consuming, removing invasive species from your yard can be expensive. A simple way to avoid this, though, is by growing native plants.

Since native plants have adapted to the local ecosystem, they conserve water and require little reliance on fertilizers and pesticides. As a result, rewilding your yard will save you time and money on lawn maintenance.

The new research is not only exciting for conservation but also for the planet as a whole. By protecting ecosystems from invasive species, scientists can help combat rising global temperatures.

