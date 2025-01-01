  • Home Home

Homeowner ordered to remove invasive species they've been harboring in backyard: 'Kind of like regularly dumping a little toxic waste into the local ecosystem'

"I did not anticipate ever removing them."

by Lettecha Johnson
Photo Credit: Reddit

After being told they have an extremely invasive species in their yard, one Redditor posted that the plant "actually provides natural shade and privacy on the property, therefore I did not anticipate ever removing them or the desire to do so." 

While the heart-shaped leaves and white and red-spotted flowers of the Seaside Mahoe may look attractive, the OP may need some clarification on what an invasive species can do to their property.

The post has three photos of mangrove trees that cover the area. Some of these trees need cutting to make way for dock work on the home. 

The seaside mahoe is growing between the mangroves, and the homeowner isn't alarmed after warnings from the Department of Environment Resources Management. While the area may look beautiful now, a non-native plant will eventually choke out others by sucking nutrients from the soil.

Even a tree can suffer from an invasive plant. Some may cause destructive tree diseases like root rot or leaf blight. The loss of nutrients in the soil can slow down tree growth and even cause death. Because non-native plants grow fast and may quickly propagate seeds or rhizomes underground, they can be hard to get rid of — it has taken some gardeners years to do so

While the homeowner enjoys the shade of the seaside mahoe, there are better alternatives in native plants that also provide shade and ground cover, such as wild ginger. Focusing on native greenery produces a stronger yield that uses less water and attracts friendly pollinators like ladybugs, butterflies, and honeybees. If your property does fall victim to an invasive species, you can always take steps to rewild your lawn.

Since mangroves are so vital, the poster from South Florida is having an arborist take a look before coming up with a plan on how to move forward. 

Understanding the harm of non-native vegetation, one person bluntly said, "Harboring invasive species on your property is kind of like regularly dumping a little toxic waste into the local ecosystem."

