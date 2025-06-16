Gardening expert issues warning about dangerous plant that must be disposed of properly: 'Please do not spread it to other people accidentally'

Instagrammer Jess Zander (@youcandoitgardening) warned followers about the dangers of improperly disposing of Japanese knotweed, an invasive species in many parts of the U.S.

"Please do not spread it to other people accidentally," they said.

The original poster cautioned viewers, noting that many people don't know they have Japanese knotweed on their properties, so they are not disposing of it properly, unwittingly contributing to the uncontrolled spread of the invasive species.

If placed in yard waste bags, the OP explained, the rhizomes –– small living parts of the plant's root –– can resprout and spread to other areas.

Invasive plants are a problem because they disrupt the balance of native ecosystems. They often spread very quickly and take over resources that native plants and animals need to survive, like sunlight, water, and nutrients. When an invasive species takes over an area, it can lead to the decline or extinction of local native plants and animals.

Once invasive plants become established in an area, they can be very difficult and expensive to get rid of. They can affect local agricultural economies and disrupt food supply. They can even spread disease to native species, further threatening biodiversity.

To help prevent invasive species from taking over your yard or community areas, you can plant native lawns and rewild your yard. By planting native plant species and letting them grow naturally, you support local pollinators that help keep the area healthy and balanced. Native plant species require less water and maintenance and do not require harmful chemical pest control or fertilizers, so you can save time and money while helping to protect local biodiversity and a balanced ecosystem.

By raising awareness about how to identify Japanese knotweed and how easily it can spread, the OP hopes to prevent home gardeners from contributing to the problem, and TikTokers responded with appreciation, sharing their own experiences with invasive plants.

"True nightmare!" agreed one TikToker.

"I have this in my yard and have been fighting it for years," shared another.

One thankful commenter said it "helps so much to know what to look for."

