  • Home Home

Gardening expert issues warning about dangerous plant that must be disposed of properly: 'Please do not spread it to other people accidentally'

"True nightmare!"

by Kristen Carr
"True nightmare!"

Photo Credit: Instagram

Instagrammer Jess Zander (@youcandoitgardening) warned followers about the dangers of improperly disposing of Japanese knotweed, an invasive species in many parts of the U.S.

"Please do not spread it to other people accidentally," they said.

The original poster cautioned viewers, noting that many people don't know they have Japanese knotweed on their properties, so they are not disposing of it properly, unwittingly contributing to the uncontrolled spread of the invasive species.

If placed in yard waste bags, the OP explained, the rhizomes –– small living parts of the plant's root –– can resprout and spread to other areas.

Invasive plants are a problem because they disrupt the balance of native ecosystems. They often spread very quickly and take over resources that native plants and animals need to survive, like sunlight, water, and nutrients. When an invasive species takes over an area, it can lead to the decline or extinction of local native plants and animals. 

Once invasive plants become established in an area, they can be very difficult and expensive to get rid of. They can affect local agricultural economies and disrupt food supply. They can even spread disease to native species, further threatening biodiversity. 

Watch now: Giant snails invading New York City?

To help prevent invasive species from taking over your yard or community areas, you can plant native lawns and rewild your yard. By planting native plant species and letting them grow naturally, you support local pollinators that help keep the area healthy and balanced. Native plant species require less water and maintenance and do not require harmful chemical pest control or fertilizers, so you can save time and money while helping to protect local biodiversity and a balanced ecosystem. 

By raising awareness about how to identify Japanese knotweed and how easily it can spread, the OP hopes to prevent home gardeners from contributing to the problem, and TikTokers responded with appreciation, sharing their own experiences with invasive plants.

"True nightmare!" agreed one TikToker.

"I have this in my yard and have been fighting it for years," shared another.

One thankful commenter said it "helps so much to know what to look for."

Should homeowners associations be able to determine what you grow in your garden?

Yes 💯

Only if it impacts your neighbors 🏘️

Depends on what you're growing 🌼

Heck no 🙅

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Not bad for February in Northeast Ohio."
Home

Homeowner easily debunks myth about solar panels one month after installing new system: 'Passive income is always welcome'

"Our guiding North Star is democratizing clean energy."
Business

Can't afford solar panels? This revolutionary startup can help you get them without paying for purchase or installation

REI Resupply trade-in program for old outdoor gear
Home

REI makes it easy to find steep discounts on used gear and clothing — and you can make big money selling your old stuff too

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x