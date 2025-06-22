New homeowner met with warnings after sharing picture of their front yard: 'I'd tear it out'

Some prickly, invasive bushes have become a thorn in the side of a California homeowner, who turned to Reddit for help.

The homeowner posted pictures of the bushes on the "r/landscaping" subreddit. They believed the plants were Japanese barberry, which commenters quickly confirmed.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"I'm reading they're invasive to most areas of the United States," the original poster wrote. "Any recommendations on whether I would remove or keep them?"

A thorny, but common plant used in landscaping, Japanese barberry is considered invasive throughout much of the United States, particularly in the Midwest and Eastern parts of the country.

Just like other invasive species, Japanese barberry steals resources from native plants, disrupting the balance of local ecosystems. It produces many seeds that can be easily carried and dropped by birds, allowing it to spread quickly.

In New Jersey, the spread was so bad that hundreds of volunteers showed up to remove Japanese barberry from a nature preserve. But despite its invasive status in much of the country, it's still readily available for purchase in some locations.

Many gardening experts have warned against Japanese barberry's use and instead urged homeowners to rewild their yards.

Rewilding involves using local, native plants in a home's landscaping. By incorporating these plants, homeowners provide a better place for pollinators to thrive. They can also save money and effort, as these plants require less work and resources since they've already adapted and acclimated to their environments for generations.

Commenters were quick to chime in with advice for the OP, with most agreeing that getting rid of Japanese barberry now would save a world of trouble down the line.

"I used to landscape and … I'd tear it out for no other reason than being the worst kind of thorny," one commenter wrote.

"That's also an odd spot to put one right by the front door to prick people as they walk in," another added. "Honestly, I'd remove it and put something nicer and less invasive if you can."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



