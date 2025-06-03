Gardener issues warning after spotting dangerous plants being sold at local garden center: 'Beware'

The post also ignited all sorts of conversation about where to buy plants.

An Iowa resident sent out a public service announcement for fellow gardeners to stay far away from commonly sold plants.

After coming across Japanese barberry, dame's rocket, and Bradford pears while shopping locally, a gardener shared photos along with native alternatives.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Beware of buying invasive species," the original poster wrote in Reddit's r/Iowa.

Japanese barberry is a dense-growing shrub with "nasty" thorns as described in the post. "It's one of the worst in local woodlands … and helps spread ticks," the Redditor warned.

Don't be fooled by the pretty flowers of dame's rocket. "It will quickly takeover a space," said the OP, who suggested looking for native phlox species that are "just as beautiful (or more so)."

Bradford pears, also known as callery pears, are weak trees that don't produce edible fruit and are known for their unappealing smell. The OP recommends native plums for tasty fruit or Iowa's native serviceberries, which are "very storm resistant and have blueberry-like fruit."

The post also shared an invasive species guide from Iowa's Department of Natural Resources.

The OP is absolutely right in warning local gardeners away from invasive species. They become a landscaping nightmare with the snap of a finger, and because of their territorial nature, they can be challenging to get rid of, taking lots of hard work that could last for years. Invasive species outcompete local plants, trees, and flowers for resources, destroying entire ecosystems. Despite the negative impact that could devastate ecosystems, stores and nurseries continue to sell invasives for profit.

Make sure you're planting and growing natives in your yard to avoid the headache. A yard of clover, vegetables, wildflowers, or buffalo grass — even a patch — is way less work and much less expensive than a traditional lawn. Natural lawns require less water and fertilizer while being a natural deterrent for weeds and pests. Even more, rewilding will create a healthy hub for pollinators — the protectors of our food supply.

The invasive plant warning drew in fellow invasive protesters who shared their own stories. It also ignited all sorts of conversation about what plants to look for and where to buy them.

"As someone who had a bridge decorated with barberry — just don't," a Redditor wrote. "Even years after ripping it out, it still pops up, and its self-defense barbs make even the babies a beast to remove.

"I … hate barberrys. I have no idea how a plant covered with thorns and no flowers ever became popular. … Even years later, the tiny pieces left behind will stab through most garden gloves. The smell of callery pears flowering makes me want to throw up," one commenter said in support.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.