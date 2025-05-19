Hundreds of volunteers come out in force to remove dangerous growth from nature reserve: 'Great work'

"A perfect example of what can be accomplished when community, youth, and local government come together for a shared purpose."

Local volunteers came out in force to remove invasive plants from a nature reserve in New Jersey.

The second annual Operation WRIP (Watchung Reservation Invasive Plant removal) was held April 5 by Union County in partnership with the Patriots' Path Council of Scouting America. A total of 261 volunteers participated in the event, which was nearly double last year's turnout.

On its Facebook page, Union County explained that the volunteers spent all morning pulling out invasive multiflora rosa and Japanese barberry shrubs and that they removed around 2,400 invasive shrubs.

Union County, in partnership with the Patriots' Path Council of Scouting America (formerly Boy Scouts of America),...

"Operation WRIP is a perfect example of what can be accomplished when community, youth, and local government come together for a shared purpose," said Lourdes Leon, Union County Commissioner Chairwoman, in a press release.

Invasive species are a big problem worldwide because they spread rapidly and cause damage to the economy, biodiversity, and human health. They compete against native species for resources such as space, nutrients, and water. Removing invasive species is one of the best things people can do to support native plants and animals as well as prevent invasive species from causing irreversible damage.

Another way to combat invasive species is to rewild your yard and focus on replacing invasive species with native plants that are adapted to the local environment.

This not only creates a habitat for local wildlife but can also help people save money on yard maintenance. Native plants can flourish without excess watering and the use of fertilizers and pesticides, helping to keep chemicals out of the yard and save money on water bills. This makes the yard a much safer place for children and pets, and it could also lead to a few wildlife visitors passing by to enjoy the plants.

"Thanks for creating an environment supporting native plants, insects, and birds," wrote one commenter.

"Great work!!" wrote another one.

