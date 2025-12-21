Gardener issues urgent warning against seemingly innocent plant: 'They are terrible'

A gardener had a lengthy warning for the Reddit community at r/invasivespecies.

"this common plant [creates] habitats that allow ticks and mice to thrive," wrote the original poster. "ticks get lyme disease bacteria from feeding on mice. so these plants are helping promote and increase the prevalence of Lyme disease, the plant is also invasive and bad for the ecosytems of north america."

The plant they're talking about is Japanese barberry. It grows in large thorny bushes that provide prime habitat for ticks and mice by providing a shield against predators. The OP also shared a video about Japanese barberry for those who prefer to listen to something instead of reading.

Japanese barberry is a common headache for many North American gardeners. It's been spotted in Virginia, California, Iowa, and elsewhere.

Invasive species are able to monopolize space and resources since they're growing outside of their traditional, balanced ecosystems. This can cause biodiversity decline and loss of ecosystem services and over $400 billion in damages annually around the world.

The OP smartly connected this invasive species with the growing threat of vector-borne illnesses like Lyme disease.

Warmer, wetter weather conditions spurred by atmospheric pollution have created an uptick in viral carriers like mosquitoes. One study estimated that tick populations in the northeastern U.S. have jumped by up to 30%. Prime habitats like Japanese barberry serve only to exacerbate the problem.

Combatting this issue means building and maintaining a native yard. By thoroughly removing invasive species, and avoiding introducing them to your garden, it's possible to enjoy plants that are beautiful and drought-resistant.

Reddit commenters were quick to confirm just how hard it was to handle Japanese barberry and the benefits of removing it.

"Slowly but surely I have been removing the ~0.5 acres worth of barberry on my 2 acre property in CT. They are terrible!" wrote one community member. "I firmly believe [someone] planted the original plants in the 80s or 90s. The root systems are massive."

FROM OUR PARTNER Stay hydrated and refreshed this holiday season — without any sugar or harmful additives Nuun’s zero-sugar hydration tablets are a perfect, guilt-free way to enhance your water throughout the day. You’ll get five essential electrolytes for everyday hydration — with zero grams of sugar. Plus, Nuun tablets are certified vegan and gluten-free, and they’re the perfect size to keep in your car, purse, or anywhere you'll want a healthy, restorative drink. Learn more

"Last summer I worked at clearing around two acres of barbery, as well as other invasive, from a friends property," wrote another. "A year later there is much more plant and animal diversity; native flowers and spring ephemerals like crazy, his dog doesn't get ticks (as often) and he's even been spectator to some ruffed grouse using an old tree stump as a courting drum."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.