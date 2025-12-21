  • Home Home

Gardener issues urgent warning against seemingly innocent plant: 'They are terrible'

Reddit commenters were quick to confirm.

by Simon Sage
One gardener had a lengthy warning for the Reddit community at r/invasivespecies.

Photo Credit: iStock

A gardener had a lengthy warning for the Reddit community at r/invasivespecies.

"this common plant [creates] habitats that allow ticks and mice to thrive," wrote the original poster. "ticks get lyme disease bacteria from feeding on mice. so these plants are helping promote and increase the prevalence of Lyme disease, the plant is also invasive and bad for the ecosytems of north america."

The plant they're talking about is Japanese barberry. It grows in large thorny bushes that provide prime habitat for ticks and mice by providing a shield against predators. The OP also shared a video about Japanese barberry for those who prefer to listen to something instead of reading.

Japanese barberry is a common headache for many North American gardeners. It's been spotted in Virginia, California, Iowa, and elsewhere.

Invasive species are able to monopolize space and resources since they're growing outside of their traditional, balanced ecosystems. This can cause biodiversity decline and loss of ecosystem services and over $400 billion in damages annually around the world.  

The OP smartly connected this invasive species with the growing threat of vector-borne illnesses like Lyme disease. 

TCD Partner Spotlight

💡Exclusive offers from trusted brands

There's a reason dermatologists use this daily sunscreen themselves more than any other

Dermatologists see and understand skin at a much deeper level than the rest of us — which is why they trust, recommend, and personally use EltaMD more than any other brand.

EltaMD's clinically tested formulas are designed for consistent daily wear to build long-term resilience with a lightweight, moisturizing texture — plus hyaluronic acid to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

This daily skin care line brings in-office results into the comfort of your at-home routine

PCA Skin's new daily care line extends the benefits of professional treatments to your at-home routine, with cleansers, serums, and moisturizers formulated to address specific concerns.

Their in-office treatments have delivered transformative results for 35 years — and now you have a unique opportunity to get the same quality care in the comfort of your own home.

Stay hydrated and refreshed this holiday season — without any sugar or harmful additives

Nuun’s zero-sugar hydration tablets are a perfect, guilt-free way to enhance your water throughout the day. You’ll get five essential electrolytes for everyday hydration — with zero grams of sugar.

Plus, Nuun tablets are certified vegan and gluten-free, and they’re the perfect size to keep in your car, purse, or anywhere you'll want a healthy, restorative drink.

Warmer, wetter weather conditions spurred by atmospheric pollution have created an uptick in viral carriers like mosquitoes. One study estimated that tick populations in the northeastern U.S. have jumped by up to 30%. Prime habitats like Japanese barberry serve only to exacerbate the problem. 

Combatting this issue means building and maintaining a native yard. By thoroughly removing invasive species, and avoiding introducing them to your garden, it's possible to enjoy plants that are beautiful and drought-resistant.

Reddit commenters were quick to confirm just how hard it was to handle Japanese barberry and the benefits of removing it. 

"Slowly but surely I have been removing the ~0.5 acres worth of barberry on my 2 acre property in CT. They are terrible!" wrote one community member. "I firmly believe [someone] planted the original plants in the 80s or 90s. The root systems are massive."

"Last summer I worked at clearing around two acres of barbery, as well as other invasive, from a friends property," wrote another. "A year later there is much more plant and animal diversity; native flowers and spring ephemerals like crazy, his dog doesn't get ticks (as often) and he's even been spectator to some ruffed grouse using an old tree stump as a courting drum."

What's the hardest thing about taking care of your yard?

Mowing the lawn 🏡

Controlling weeds 🌿

Keeping pests at bay 🐿️

I don't have a yard 🤷

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

One innovative company has developed a unique Comfort Plan that helps consumers save on heating and cooling costs.
Business

Revolutionary service helps households make money-saving HVAC upgrades: 'Can save you around 30-50%'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x