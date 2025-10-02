Ivanka Trump under fire for lavish lifestyle: 'Americans can't afford groceries'

At a time when many Americans are struggling to cope with inflated food prices and utility bills, the First Family is experiencing no such difficulties. In fact, Ivanka Trump was spotted in early September at a party on a luxury yacht in Miami, enjoying all the trappings of wealth alongside supermodel friends, Inquisitr News reported.

The pictures from the event spread widely on social media, and reactions were disapproving. One commenter said, "Americans can't afford groceries, and Ivanka is popping bottles on a yacht. This is why people don't trust political dynasties anymore," per Inquisitr News.

This star-studded lifestyle contrasts with Ivanka's behavior during father Donald Trump's first term as president, when the First Daughter was more involved in his political activities, attending events at times in place of his wife, Melania Trump. It would seem that during this term, Ivanka has taken a step back from the political sphere.

In isolation, stepping out of the spotlight would not be a bad thing. However, when Ivanka exits one world of politics only to enter another world of opulence and consumption, it raises eyebrows among those concerned about our economy and environment.

Even a trip on a yacht can seem tone-deaf in the current economic and political environment. Yachts are available to only a tiny fraction of the population. Yet, they produce an outlandishly oversized portion of the world's transportation pollution — even when they're not actively in use, but just being maintained at the dock.

Pollution affects both the ocean and the atmosphere, contributing to unhealthy conditions and exacerbating the burden of heat-trapping gases that are warming our planet. That overheating, in turn, is leading to less stable weather and an increase in extreme weather events.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan, and philanthropist Bill Gates, along with numerous other uber-wealthy entrepreneurs and celebrities, have also received significant backlash for their yachting ways.

There's a lot Ivanka could do to fight pollution or at least reduce her personal impact — but for the moment, she seems occupied with getting sun and enjoying her Champagne.

