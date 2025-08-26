Onlookers stunned after Jeff Bezos' $500 million megayacht eclipses iconic coastline — here are the details

With a total net worth of just under a quarter trillion dollars, Jeff Bezos certainly has his fair share of walking-around money.

A decent chunk of those funds went into the construction of Koru, Bezos' megayacht that is estimated to be worth $500 million.

As Luxurylaunches suggested, "You can tell everything about a man by the yacht he sails." Koru certainly demonstrates Bezos' taste for the finer things.

The megayacht is so unmistakable that it is able to catch everyone's attention wherever it sails in the world. That includes in Mallorca, off the coast of Spain, where it was spotted docking at a port at the popular tourist destination.

At 416 feet long, the gargantuan watercraft is among the world's largest sailing yachts, according to Luxurylaunches. Built by Oceanco, Koru first set sail back in 2023. Since then, the vessel has been spotted all around the globe. Primarily powered by kinetic energy generated by the sails when in sailing mode, it can reach speeds of up to 17 knots, or about 20 miles per hour.

Koru is also equipped with a wide variety of features, including dual MTU diesel engines, nine staterooms, and a swimming pool. The megayacht even comes with its own support vessel that itself qualifies as not only a superyacht (at least 79 feet long) but also a megayacht (generally, 200 feet or longer), a 246-foot yacht named Abeona.

As a result of its eye-boggling amenities, Koru is estimated to produce well over 7,000 tons of carbon dioxide pollution every year even despite the sails allowing it to cut down on fuel usage, according to an Oxfam estimate shared by Fortune.

That is roughly 437 times more than what the University Corporation for Atmospheric Research estimated that the average American produces annually.

In addition to producing massive amounts of carbon pollution, superyachts and greater are also known for their high fuel consumption and potential for habitat degradation. The noise from yacht engines and propellers can disrupt marine wildlife, potentially affecting their navigation as well as their feeding patterns.

In a study from Oxfam, researchers examined how superyachts and private jets from the 50 richest billionaires are accelerating the climate crisis. It found that pollution from the world's super-rich may be "causing economic losses of trillions of dollars; contributing to huge crop losses; and leading to millions of excess deaths."

